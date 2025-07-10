Rise of the robot cleaners: Are these devices worth the hype and the cost?

Delhi-based (retired) Indian Navy officer Niladri Bose and his wife Priyanka recently decided on a do-over of their lifestyle. The big change: they went from hiring staff for sweeping and mopping to a robot vacuum.

“Over the years, we found ourselves increasingly dissatisfied with the way our home was being cleaned," says Niladri. "While our domestic help was sincere, the quality of cleaning was inconsistent and often left much to be desired. The situation became particularly frustrating on days when she was unavailable. With our busy schedules and the desire for a consistently clean-living space, we began thinking: is there a better, more reliable alternative? That’s when the idea of a cleaning robot entered the picture.”

They started researching robotic cleaners. It quickly became clear that most people who had bought such devices either stopped using them or were not satisfied. The reason? While the robot itself could clean, it still needed a lot of manual intervention — emptying the dustbin, filling the water tank, and cleaning the mop after every use. If these chores still had to be done by hand, the whole idea of automation seemed redundant. This led the Boses to narrow their search to models with a fully-functional docking station: one that could eliminate manual intervention. They finally settled on the DEEBOT X1 OMNI, with a cleaning station, priced at Rs 1 lakh, and a handheld vacuum cleaner for pre-cleaning and for corners and quick touch-ups.

The cleaning station, in particular, is a game changer, since it automatically empties the dustbin, washes and dries the mop, and refills clean water — eliminating the biggest barrier to using the robot regularly. From funky gizmo to must-have Picture this: A disc-shaped device gliding across your living room, mapping, sweeping, mopping your floors while you sip your chai or take Zoom calls. Once a futuristic luxury, robotic vacuum cleaners have now entered the Indian mainstream. The question is: are they worth the investment? "Now, after more than two years of using the robot cleaner, we can confidently say we are very satisfied with the shift,” says Priyanka.

Sales of robotic vacuums in India have seen a sharp uptick post-pandemic, driven by rising demand for contactless cleaning and shrinking domestic help. “At Amazon, we’re seeing growing interest in robotic vacuum cleaners as customers look for intelligent, time-saving solutions that seamlessly integrate into their lifestyles,” said KN Srikanth, director (home, kitchen, and outdoors) at Amazon India. "These smart cleaning companions have evolved from luxury gadgets to essential home tools, reflecting the shift in consumer demand toward high-performance, connected living." According to Karan Chechi, founder and chief executive officer of market research firm TechSci Research, “As of 2025, the estimated market size of robotic vacuum cleaners in India stands at approximately $52.18 million, reflecting a strong upward trend driven by rising urbanisation, dual-income households, and the increasing popularity of smart home automation.”

According to shipment tracking data from Volza, over 1,000 robotic vacuum units were imported into India during FY2023–24, marking a 70 per cent year-on-year growth. The surge is indicative of both the growing demand and increasing adoption of automated home cleaning solutions across metro and Tier-1 cities. The Indian market is dominated by a handful of established players offering a wide range of models across price points and use cases. Key brands include Xiaomi, dominating volume sales with smart yet affordable offerings; Ecovacs, known for advanced automation and premium functionality; iRobot (Roomba), a global leader in intelligent, high-end cleaning; Eureka Forbes, a trusted Indian brand with localised designs and strong after-sales support; and ILIFE, a fast-growing contender in the value and mid-range segments.

“These devices are no longer gimmicks,” says Rishi Raj, an independent Mumbai-based tech consultant. “The latest models come with intelligent navigation, real-time mapping, dual functionality (vacuum + mop), and are even Alexa or Google Home compatible. They’re particularly popular among urban nuclear families, pet owners, and the elderly.” What can customers expect Modern robotic vacuums in India now offer a range of capabilities that make them suitable for everyday cleaning needs. What they do well is daily vacuuming of hard floors and low-pile carpets. Hybrid models enable light-to-moderate mopping, efficient pet hair management (especially in models like Roomba and Xiaomi), smart navigation via LiDAR or camera-based mapping and features like app connectivity, voice control, and scheduled cleaning.

Where they struggle is deep carpet cleaning and large debris (due to suction limitations), handling wet messes and sticky stains, navigating cluttered environments with cables or obstacles, cleaning tight corners and edges completely and requiring periodic maintenance (cleaning brushes, replacing filters, etc.) India’s robotic vacuum cleaner market is clearly on an upward trajectory, powered by smarter technologies, increased affordability, and consumer readiness for automation. With key brands continuing to innovate and expand, 2025 is shaping up to be a pivotal year for this growing category. On the flipside, these robot vacuum cleaners need a bit of prep before they can get on with the job. The room needs to be prepped — movable items like chairs, floor mats, and baskets are best kept aside to optimise cleaning. The robot needs both power and the internet to function effectively. Dusty corners and tight spaces sometimes need manual cleaning or vacuuming. You can’t use phenyl or any regular floor-cleaning liquid. Plus, only RO water is recommended to protect the machine. It must be cleaned every month, while mops, dust bags, and rollers need replacement every 6 months. Tough, dried spills will still need manual intervention — just like any regular cleaning method. It works best on smooth floors and uneven surfaces can affect performance.

Switching to a cleaning robot isn’t about eliminating work entirely — it’s about shifting from manual labor to smart preparation and maintenance. Yes, you need to prep the room, and yes, it needs upkeep. But the reliability, convenience, and hygiene it brings are unmatched. While robotic vacuums are no substitute for deep cleaning, they do excel at routine maintenance, especially in clutter-free homes. They're ideal for daily sweeps, light spills, pet hair, and managing dust in metro cities. If convenience, automation, and daily upkeep are high on your list—and your home is relatively minimalist, a robotic vacuum can be a smart addition. But like any appliance, it’s not magic, it’s maintenance with a motherboard.

Key factors to consider Navigation & mapping: Go for models with LiDAR sensors or vSLAM tech for efficient room mapping. Budget models rely on bump-and-go navigation, which may miss spots. Suction power: Look for at least 2000 Pa for homes with pets or heavy dust. Some premium models go up to 5000 Pa or more. Mop + vacuum combo: Many Indian buyers prefer dual-function units with water tanks and mopping pads—a big plus for tile or marble floors. App connectivity: Mobile apps let you schedule cleans, set no-go zones, and monitor progress remotely. Voice assistant integration is becoming standard.