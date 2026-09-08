How to generate, activate and authenticate EPFO UAN on UMANG platform

EPFO members can now generate, activate and authenticate their Universal Account Number (UAN) through the UMANG app using Aadhaar-based face authentication, reducing the need to navigate separate EPFO processes.

The facility is relevant for new members of the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) system and for those whose UAN is inactive. Once the UAN is active, members can use EPFO’s digital services to check their provident fund balance, download their passbook, track claims and manage certain KYC-related services.

The Ministry of Labour and Employment announced the facility through a post on X last week, describing it as a way to allot, activate and authenticate UANs through UMANG.

What has changed for EPF members? Earlier, employees had to use EPFO’s online systems for several UAN-related processes. The addition of these services to UMANG brings more of them together on a mobile platform. The process uses Aadhaar authentication and facial recognition. This means an employee does not necessarily have to depend on an employer to complete every initial UAN-related step. However, there are some basic requirements. A member using the facility needs: A valid Aadhaar number

A mobile number linked to Aadhaar for OTP verification

The Aadhaar Face RD application for facial authentication, where required The Aadhaar-linked mobile number is important because the process involves OTP-based verification before the face authentication stage.

How to generate and activate a new UAN For an employee who does not have a UAN, the UMANG app can be used to generate and activate one. The broad process is: Open UMANG and select the option for UAN allotment and activation.

Enter the Aadhaar number and mobile number and provide consent for Aadhaar validation.

Verify the OTP received on the Aadhaar-linked mobile number.

The system checks whether the Aadhaar is already associated with an existing UAN.

If no UAN exists, the member proceeds to face authentication. After successful facial verification, the system generates a UAN and sends it to the registered mobile number. The Aadhaar Face RD application may need to be installed before the face authentication can be completed.

This check for an existing UAN is important. An employee should not create a second UAN simply because they do not remember their existing number. Multiple UANs can create complications in maintaining a consolidated EPF record. What if you already have a UAN but it is inactive? Members who already have a UAN but have not activated it can also use UMANG. They need to select the UAN activation option, enter their UAN, Aadhaar and mobile number, and complete OTP verification. The process then moves to face authentication through the UIDAI system. After successful verification, the UAN is activated and the member receives the UAN and a temporary password through SMS. The verified information is also updated in EPFO records.

Existing UAN holders can also use face authentication The facility is not limited to generating or activating UANs. Members with an already activated UAN can use the face authentication service on UMANG to verify their identity and update relevant EPFO records. After giving consent, the member completes the facial authentication process. The system verifies the identity using UIDAI services and fetches information associated with the UAN and Aadhaar. This can help EPFO maintain more accurate member records, while also reducing dependence on physical verification. What can you do after activating UAN? The UAN is the key identifier that allows an employee to access and manage their EPF account across jobs. Once it is activated, members can use EPFO’s digital services for several routine tasks.

These include: Checking the EPF account balance

Downloading the EPF passbook

Tracking the status of claims

Managing KYC-related services

Accessing other UAN-linked EPFO services The important point for members is that UAN activation does not mean that a new EPF account has been created. The UAN acts as a permanent identifier, while individual employers may have separate member accounts linked to it. What if the process fails? The digital process can still run into authentication problems. An invalid Aadhaar or mobile number generally requires the member to recheck the information entered. If OTP verification fails, the member can try again or request another OTP. A failed face authentication can also be retried. If the problem continues, the member may need to approach the relevant support channel.