Hyderabad business family buys ₹140-crore Jor Bagh bungalow in Delhi

Sasidhar Chinta and Lakshmi Priyadarshini Chinta of Hyderabad-based conglomerate Vishwa Samudra Group have purchased a bungalow in Delhi’s upscale Jor Bagh area for ₹140 crore, The Economic Times reported.

The bungalow measures 883 square metres. The sale deed was registered in June this year, with the buyers paying a stamp duty of ₹8.96 crore. The property was jointly owned, and 10 representatives from the seller’s side signed the papers to complete the transaction, the news report said.

Vishwa Samudra Group is a multinational business conglomerate with interests in engineering and infrastructure. The high-value purchase adds to a series of luxury property deals in the Lutyens’ Bungalow Zone (LBZ), one of India’s most prestigious addresses.

ALSO READ: DLF to invest ₹23,500 cr in ongoing housing projects in NCR, Mumbai Located in the heart of the capital’s power corridor, the LBZ spans 28 sq km and houses around 3,000 bungalows, mostly occupied by ministers, judges, and senior government officials. About 600 properties are privately owned by some of India’s wealthiest individuals. UK businessman enters luxury housing market In another big-ticket transaction in August, British businessman Sukhpal Ahluwalia purchased an 11,416 sq ft apartment at DLF’s ultra-luxury residential project, The Camellias in Gurugram, for ₹100 crore. Ahluwalia, who earlier sold his company Euro Car Parts, now runs the London-based real estate, hospitality and asset management firm Dominvs Group.