SBI hikes auto sweep threshold to Rs 50,000: What it means for customers

State Bank of India ( SBI ) has revised the minimum threshold for its auto-sweep facility, which allows savings account customers to earn higher returns on surplus funds without locking away their entire balance.

Customers availing of the facility will have to maintain a minimum balance of Rs 50,000 in their savings accounts before surplus funds are automatically converted into fixed deposits. The earlier threshold was Rs 35,000.

What is SBI’s MOD facility?

The facility, which is also called the Multi Option Deposit (MOD) scheme, works like this:

Automatic sweep: Any amount above the threshold (now Rs 50,000) is transferred into a fixed deposit (MOD) in units of Rs 1,000.

Better returns: These MOD deposits earn the prevailing term deposit interest rate, which is typically higher than interest for savings account. Easy liquidity: If the savings account balance falls short, SBI automatically does a ‘reverse sweep’, transferring funds back from the MOD to meet the shortfall. MOD facility is a good option for those who want higher returns but still need access to funds on short notice. Interest and premature withdrawal Interest on MOD deposits is compounded quarterly and paid at maturity. In case of premature withdrawal, the amount broken is paid with a small penalty, but the remaining deposit continues to earn interest at the original contracted rate.