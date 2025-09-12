SBI Life simplifies processes to accept claims by North India flood victims

SBI Life Insurance said on Friday it has simplified its processes to accept claims by policyholders affected by floods in Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab.

The measures will ensure timely financial assistance to families, said the company in a statement.

Documents needed for claims

SBI Life has relaxed its documentation requirements for death claims from flood-affected areas. The insurer will not insist on a death certificate as the sole proof.

Claimants can instead submit:

Official government records

Entries in municipal registers

E-governance portal records

Any other authorised government database entries

The company said claims can now be filed with minimal paperwork, requiring just three documents:

Claims form

Policy document

Claimant's KYC and bank account details SBI Life clarified that it reserves the right to request additional documents in specific cases, especially for policies with high cover amounts. Dedicated nodal officers for assistance To streamline the process, SBI Life has appointed nodal officers in key districts across the three states, including Jammu, Srinagar, Dharamshala, Shimla, Patiala, Amritsar and Ludhiana. Families can contact them directly for support. Policyholders can also seek help through: Email: claims.assistance@sbilife.co.in

Toll-free helpline: 1800 267 9090 (24x7)

Nearest SBI Life branch

SBI Life said it remains committed to standing with flood- affected families and urges claimants to reach out early to ensure timely settlement.