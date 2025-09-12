Home / Finance / Personal Finance / SBI Life simplifies processes to accept claims by North India flood victims

Company says it will not insist on death certificate as sole document for proof

Jammu Flood, Flood
Anantnag: Commuters make their way through a flooded area, at Danter in Anantnag district, J&K, Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025.(Photo:PTI)
Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 5:21 PM IST
SBI Life Insurance said on Friday it has simplified its processes to accept claims by policyholders affected by floods in Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab.
 
The measures will ensure timely financial assistance to families, said the company in a statement.
 

Documents needed for claims

SBI Life has relaxed its documentation requirements for death claims from flood-affected areas. The insurer will not insist on a death certificate as the sole proof. 
 
Claimants can instead submit:
 
  • Official government records 
  • Entries in municipal registers 
  • E-governance portal records 
  • Any other authorised government database entries
 
The company said claims can now be filed with minimal paperwork, requiring just three documents:
 
  • Claims form 
  • Policy document 
  • Claimant’s KYC and bank account details
 
SBI Life clarified that it reserves the right to request additional documents in specific cases, especially for policies with high cover amounts.
 

Dedicated nodal officers for assistance

 
To streamline the process, SBI Life has appointed nodal officers in key districts across the three states, including Jammu, Srinagar, Dharamshala, Shimla, Patiala, Amritsar and Ludhiana. Families can contact them directly for support.
 
Policyholders can also seek help through:
 
  • Email: claims.assistance@sbilife.co.in 
  • Toll-free helpline: 1800 267 9090 (24x7) 
  • Nearest SBI Life branch
 
SBI Life said it remains committed to standing with flood- affected families and urges claimants to reach out early to ensure timely settlement. 
 
(With inputs from PTI)

Topics :SBI InsuranceFloodsBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 5:03 PM IST

