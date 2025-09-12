Coal India staff's ex gratia for fatal mine accidents raised to Rs 25 lakh

Employees of state-owned Coal India Ltd will get Rs 25 lakh as ex gratia payment for deaths in mine accidents, up from Rs 15 lakh, said Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Friday.

New insurance cover

The company will provide accidental insurance of Rs 1 crore for employees and Rs 40 lakh for contractual workers.

Reddy said the increased insurance cover is as “historic step” by the country’s largest coal miner. P M Prasad, chairman and managing director of Coal India, was present at the announcement.