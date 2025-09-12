Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Coal India staff's ex gratia for fatal mine accidents raised to Rs 25 lakh

Coal India staff's ex gratia for fatal mine accidents raised to Rs 25 lakh

State-owned company will provide accidental insurance of Rs 1 crore for employees and Rs 40 lakh for contractual workers

Coal India
Coal India
Amit Kumar New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 5:15 PM IST
Employees of state-owned Coal India Ltd will get Rs 25 lakh as ex gratia payment for deaths in mine accidents, up from Rs 15 lakh, said Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Friday.
 
The new term starts September 17, which marks Vishwakarma Diwas.
 

New insurance cover

 
Families of Coal India employees will get Rs 25 lakh ex gratia for fatal mine accidents.
 
The company will provide accidental insurance of Rs 1 crore for employees and Rs 40 lakh for contractual workers.
 
Reddy said the increased insurance cover is as “historic step” by the country’s largest coal miner. P M Prasad, chairman and managing director of Coal India, was present at the announcement.
 
Reddy reiterated the government’s commitment to reduce dependence on imported coal, highlighting that India saved Rs 60,000 crore last year by such a step.
 
He added that the government is implementing a Rs 32,000 crore National Critical Mineral Mission to boost exploration and secure resources critical for energy transition. Work has already started in countries such as Argentina and Zambia with both public and private participation encouraged.
 
(with agency inputs)
 

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 5:15 PM IST

