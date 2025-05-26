ICICI Bank ends PayLater on UPI: Here's what's changing for users now

ICICI Bank has officially discontinued its PayLater credit line service on UPI for all customers. Once a popular feature for users looking to make short-term purchases with a deferred payment option, the bank has now closed the facility, according to an update on its official website.

The move affects users who previously used PayLater as a digital credit line for instant purchases via UPI, including both online and offline merchants. Here's a detailed look at what ICICI Bank has said about this change, and what customers need to do now.

Why ICICI PayLater has been discontinued?

According to the bank’s PayLater page and FAQs, the service has been stopped “as per internal policy.” No specific external regulatory reason has been cited. ICICI Bank has confirmed that the decision affects all customers, irrespective of how frequently they used the feature or their credit history with the bank.

What happens to customers using it?

The bank has provided clarity on what customers can expect going forward:

· No new transactions: Customers can no longer use PayLater to make payments via UPI, including through popular apps like iMobile Pay and other third-party UPI apps.

· Existing dues remain payable: Users with pending PayLater dues must continue to repay their outstanding balances. The usual repayment timelines, as previously communicated in monthly statements, will continue to apply.

· Statement access continues: ICICI Bank stated that monthly PayLater statements will still be issued, allowing customers to track their dues and repay as required.

How can users repay existing dues?

The bank has provided repayment options through its digital platforms:

· Customers can log in to iMobile Pay or Internet Banking to check and pay their outstanding dues.

· Repayments must be made using linked savings accounts or other approved methods as per earlier PayLater repayment norms.

Which services are not affected?

The lender clarified that the PayLater closure is specific to UPI transactions. Other bank services, including credit cards, savings accounts, and loans, remain unaffected.

What should customers do now?

· Check your PayLater account on the iMobile Pay app or through Internet Banking.

· Clear any outstanding dues by the due date to avoid penalties.

· Keep an eye on future communications from the bank regarding your PayLater account.

The bank has advised customers to reach out through its digital channels or visit a branch in case they have further questions.