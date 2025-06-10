Godrej scion Tanya Dubash's firm buys ₹226 cr duplex in Worli's Naman Xana

Mumbai's ultra-luxury real estate market continues to soar, with the latest significant transaction involving Shaula Real Estates Pvt Ltd, a firm where Tanya Arvind Dubash, Executive Director and Chief Brand Officer of Godrej Industries Ltd, is a director. The company has purchased a sprawling duplex apartment for a reported Rs 225.76 crore in Naman Xana, an under-construction super luxury tower in Worli.

Property registration documents, reviewed by Square Yards, confirm the May 2025 transaction. The duplex unit in Naman Xana boasts a substantial carpet area of 9,214 sq. ft and a balcony of 1,227 sq. ft, culminating in a total built-up area of 11,485 sq. ft. The deal, a primary sale from developers Naman Residency Private Limited and Karp Estate Private Limited, also included six dedicated car parking spaces. The stamp duty alone amounted to a hefty Rs 13.55 crore, with registration charges of Rs 30,000.

Based on the total transaction value, the per square foot rate for the carpet area is approximately ₹2.45 lakh, while for the total built-up area, it stands at around ₹1.97 lakh. This acquisition adds to a series of high-value transactions in Mumbai's luxury segment, particularly in Worli, and also marks another record-breaking deal for the developer of Naman Xana in Worli in recent months. Chairperson of pharmaceutical firm USV Ltd Leena Gandhi Tiwari last month bought a 22,572 square feet space in the 40-storey under-construction tower for Rs 639 crore. The locality's appeal is driven by its central location, offering excellent connectivity to major commercial hubs like Lower Parel, Nariman Point, and Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC). Worli's limited land supply, coupled with its consistently high capital values, continues to attract High Net Worth Individuals (HNIs) and corporate buyers. Ongoing infrastructure enhancements, such as the Mumbai Coastal Road and the metro network expansion, are further solidifying Worli's position as a prime real estate destination.

Earlier this month, banker Uday Kotak made headlines after he purchased a whole sea-facing building on Worli Sea Face for more than Rs 400 crore. Some of the apartments in the deal are said to have closed at about Rs 2.90 lakh per sqft, inclusive of land rights. Shaula Real Estates Private Limited, an Indian non-government private company involved in real estate activities, was incorporated on March 26, 2025, in Mumbai. Tanya Arvind Dubash, the eldest daughter of industrialist Adi Godrej, is a director in the firm, along with Clement George Pinto, who serves as Chief Financial Officer and Head of Finance (chemicals) at Godrej Industries Ltd.

In April 2025, Pirojsha Adi Godrej, chairperson of Godrej Properties and his cousin Freyan Crishna Bieri have bought four apartments just off Peddar Road in Mumbai for a total of Rs 290.59 crore, showed documents accessed by IndexTap, a real estate data driven firm.The four luxury apartments are in the Godrej Carmichael project on Carmichael Road, Mumbai, and have been purchased at a record price of Rs 1.78 lakh per square foot. In December 2024, Barnsley Football Club's chairman, Neerav Parekh, and his mother, Kalpana Parekh, purchased two apartments worth Rs170 crore in Naman Xana, according to property registration documents accessed by Indextap.

Everything you need to know about Naman Xana: Naman Xana is located at Worli Sea Face, Mumbai, Maharashtra – 400018. The project is expected to be completed by 28-08-2027 The starting price for residences at Naman Xana is Rs 97.50 Cr. Naman Xana is registered under the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) and adheres to all RERA compliance standards. Naman Xana offers ultra-luxurious 6500 sq. ft. apartments Naman Xana provides a range of premium amenities, including: Gym. Party hall. Pilates Room. Indoor Games Area. Naman Xana features an iconic design with panoramic views of the Arabian Sea, eco-friendly architecture, smart home automation, and a prime location at Worli Sea Face, making it one of Mumbai’s most coveted addresses.