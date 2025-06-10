Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Excel Utility revised for filing tax returns: Here's what has changed

Excel Utility revised for filing tax returns: Here's what has changed

Stricter disclosure norms and additional reporting fields added to documents

income tax itr taxation
Representative Picture
Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 3:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Spreadsheets templates in Excel Utility to file Income Tax returns for assessment year 2025-26 have changed, particularly for ITR-1 and ITR-4. The templates have stricter disclosure norms and additional reporting fields, prompting the government to extend the ITR filing deadline for non-audit cases from July 31 to September 15, 2025.
 

Stricter disclosure requirements for old regime

Ashish Mehta, partner at law firm Khaitan & Co, said the new ITR forms for the old tax regime require much more detailed information.
 
“For claiming old regime deductions such as 80C, 80D, 80U, HRA (house rent allowance) and home loan interest, detailed disclosures including PPF (public provident fund) details, insurance policy numbers, lender names, addresses, and disease names must now be provided,” said Mehta.
 
A new section has also been added to report income from pass-through entities like Real Estate Investment Trusts (ReITs), Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs), and Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs). Additionally, the Assets and Liabilities schedule is now mandatory only if income exceeds Rs 1 crore up from the earlier Rs 50 lakh threshold.
 
Further, taxpayers must specify the section of tax under which tax has been deducted across income types, a move aimed at improving traceability and accuracy.
 

Capital gains and exempt income

According to Mehta, ITR-1 and ITR-4 now allow disclosure of exempt long-term capital gains from listed shares and equity mutual funds up to Rs 1.25 lakh. “These forms also reflect amendments from Finance Act No. 2 of 2024, with clear bifurcation for gains before and after July 23, 2024, in line with the revised capital gains taxation rules,” he added.

Changes for salaried, senior citizens

Salaried individuals and senior citizens opting for the old regime will face greater scrutiny due to the expanded disclosure norms. However, the government has made it easier for small investors to use simpler forms.
 
“ITR-1 Sahaj can now be used by those earning exempt long-term capital gains up to Rs 1.25 lakh. This simplifies filing for salaried individuals and senior citizens, reducing the compliance burden,” said Mehta.

Simplified tax filing

The updates align with the government’s broader strategy to promote the default new tax regime and minimize errors. 
“These changes are clearly a step towards cleaner filings. By pushing for detailed disclosures under the old regime, the tax department can curb false claims, expedite refunds, and reduce litigation,” Mehta said.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Godrej scion Tanya Dubash's firm buys ₹226 cr duplex in Worli's Naman Xana

Long-awaited tax refunds may finally land as 2023-24 returns are processed

Digital Form 16: How to download document for filing Income Tax return

Mutual Fund strategies you can steal from India's best portfolio managers

The Arena by Hiranandani offers 2-4 BHK flats in Panvel from Rs 1.3-1.8 cr

Topics :ITR filingIncome Tax e-filingBS Web ReportsPersonal Finance

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 3:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story