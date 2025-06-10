Excel Utility revised for filing tax returns: Here's what has changed

Spreadsheets templates in Excel Utility to file Income Tax returns for assessment year 2025-26 have changed, particularly for ITR-1 and ITR-4. The templates have stricter disclosure norms and additional reporting fields, prompting the government to extend the ITR filing deadline for non-audit cases from July 31 to September 15, 2025.

Stricter disclosure requirements for old regime

Ashish Mehta, partner at law firm Khaitan & Co, said the new ITR forms for the old tax regime require much more detailed information.

“For claiming old regime deductions such as 80C, 80D, 80U, HRA (house rent allowance) and home loan interest, detailed disclosures including PPF (public provident fund) details, insurance policy numbers, lender names, addresses, and disease names must now be provided,” said Mehta.

A new section has also been added to report income from pass-through entities like Real Estate Investment Trusts ( ReITs ), Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs), and Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs). Additionally, the Assets and Liabilities schedule is now mandatory only if income exceeds Rs 1 crore up from the earlier Rs 50 lakh threshold. Further, taxpayers must specify the section of tax under which tax has been deducted across income types, a move aimed at improving traceability and accuracy. Capital gains and exempt income According to Mehta, ITR-1 and ITR-4 now allow disclosure of exempt long-term capital gains from listed shares and equity mutual funds up to Rs 1.25 lakh. “These forms also reflect amendments from Finance Act No. 2 of 2024, with clear bifurcation for gains before and after July 23, 2024, in line with the revised capital gains taxation rules,” he added.