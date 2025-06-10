Excel Utility revised for filing tax returns: Here's what has changed
Stricter disclosure norms and additional reporting fields added to documentsAmit Kumar New Delhi
Spreadsheets templates in Excel Utility to file Income Tax returns for assessment year 2025-26 have changed, particularly for ITR-1 and ITR-4. The templates have stricter disclosure norms and additional reporting fields, prompting the government to extend the ITR filing deadline for non-audit cases from July 31 to September 15, 2025.
Stricter disclosure requirements for old regime
Ashish Mehta, partner at law firm Khaitan & Co, said the new ITR forms for the old tax regime require much more detailed information.
“For claiming old regime deductions such as 80C, 80D, 80U, HRA (house rent allowance) and home loan interest, detailed disclosures including PPF (public provident fund) details, insurance policy numbers, lender names, addresses, and disease names must now be provided,” said Mehta.
A new section has also been added to report income from pass-through entities like Real Estate Investment Trusts (ReITs
), Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs), and Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs). Additionally, the Assets and Liabilities schedule is now mandatory only if income exceeds Rs 1 crore up from the earlier Rs 50 lakh threshold.
Further, taxpayers must specify the section of tax under which tax has been deducted across income types, a move aimed at improving traceability and accuracy.
Capital gains and exempt income
According to Mehta, ITR-1 and ITR-4 now allow disclosure of exempt long-term capital gains from listed shares and equity mutual funds up to Rs 1.25 lakh. “These forms also reflect amendments from Finance Act No. 2 of 2024, with clear bifurcation for gains before and after July 23, 2024, in line with the revised capital gains taxation rules,” he added.
Changes for salaried, senior citizens
Salaried individuals and senior citizens opting for the old regime will face greater scrutiny due to the expanded disclosure norms. However, the government has made it easier for small investors to use simpler forms.
“ITR-1 Sahaj can now be used by those earning exempt long-term capital gains up to Rs 1.25 lakh. This simplifies filing for salaried individuals and senior citizens, reducing the compliance burden,” said Mehta.
Simplified tax filing
The updates align with the government’s broader strategy to promote the default new tax regime and minimize errors.
“These changes are clearly a step towards cleaner filings. By pushing for detailed disclosures under the old regime, the tax department can curb false claims, expedite refunds, and reduce litigation,” Mehta said.
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times Subscribe
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
Seamless Access Across All Devices