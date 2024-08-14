Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Equities have given 16% returns over 20 years, what's ideal holding perid?

Equities have given 16% returns over 20 years, what's ideal holding perid?

In 98% of seven-year investment periods, returns exceeded 7%.

The stock of the second-largest electronic manufacturing services (EMS) player by market capitalisation, Kaynes Technology India, is up 10 per cent from its monthly lows. This was on better than expected June quarter performance, strong order flows a
Representative Picture
Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 8:45 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Historical data suggests that a long-term investment horizon of at least five to seven years can help investors ride out market fluctuations and benefit from the power of compounding. However, individual circumstances may warrant a longer or shorter investment timeframe. A study by FundsIndia shows that Indian Equities have outperformed all other asset classes over the long run and have given 16 per cent returns over 20 years. 



The report from FundsIndia — Wealth Conversations August 2024 — has an interesting insight: if you had invested in a basket of NIFTY 50 stocks on any day since June 30, 1999, and remained invested for a minimum of 7 years, it would have delivered more than 10% returns 83% of the time, as reflected by the NIFTY 50 TRI.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp



By analyzing the Nifty 50 index over the past 23 years, the study reveals a strong correlation between investment horizon and returns.

Key Findings:
Consistent Returns: In 98% of seven-year investment periods, returns exceeded 7%.
Higher Returns with Longer Horizons: Investment periods of 15 years or more have consistently delivered returns exceeding 7%.

More From This Section

Rs 5 lakh as joining fee: Decoding Axis' PRIMUS, the credit card for HNIs

Minimise interest cost with the avalanche debt repayment strategy

Check list of documents to secure after closing your home loan

Selling your home? Here are tips for a hassle-free transaction

Air India flying return members can earn reward on 40+ cruise lines

Market Volatility: While the market experiences fluctuations, long-term investors are better positioned to weather these storms.

Historically, Indian equities have outperformed inflation by six to eight per cent.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty atop 24,200; Ola, HAL Q1 nos today

Stock Market Highlights, Aug 13: Sensex sheds 693 pts, Nifty below 24,150; HDFC Bank, SBI, TaMo drag

IRFC share price surges 3% despite flat Q1FY25 earnings; details here

Stock Market Highlights, Aug 12: Sensex, Nifty end flat amid Hindenburg-led volatility; Ola up 20%

Trent hits record high on strong June quarter earnings; stock zooms 13%

Topics :S&P BSE Sensex

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 8:45 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story