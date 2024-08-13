Check list of documents to secure after closing your home loan

Removal of lien:

When you take out a mortgage, a lien is placed on your property as security for the loan. After you pay off the loan, it is essential to ensure that this lien is formally removed. Collecting the necessary documentation confirming the lien’s release is crucial for maintaining unimpeded ownership. Without this, you may encounter difficulties in selling the property or obtaining future financing.

Updated non-encumbrance certificate:

The non-encumbrance certificate (NEC) is a vital legal document that records all financial transactions related to the property. After loan repayment, ensure that the NEC reflects the closure of the loan, indicating that there are no outstanding claims against the property.

Loan repayment statements:

Collect all bank statements related to the loan repayments. These statements serve as proof of payment and can be crucial in case of any disputes regarding the loan closure.

Post-Dated Cheques:

If you provided post-dated cheques at the time of taking the loan, ensure that these are collected back from the bank once the loan is fully repaid.

“Collecting all documents after closing your home loan is not just a formality; it is a critical step in safeguarding your investment and ensuring peace of mind. By obtaining original documents, a ‘No Dues’ certificate, lien release confirmations, updated non-encumbrance certificates, and verifying your credit records, you can solidify your ownership and protect your financial future. Taking these steps will empower you as a homeowner and allow you to fully enjoy the benefits of your hard-earned achievement,” said Siddartha Karnani, Partner, King Stubb & Kasiva, Advocates and Attorneys.

Your credit records should accurately reflect that your home loan has been paid off. Ensuring your credit report is updated is important for maintaining a good credit score, which is essential for future borrowing opportunities. Collecting documentation that confirms the closure of your loan helps protect your credit reputation and allows you to leverage better financial terms in the future.