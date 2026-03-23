Income Tax Rules 2026: What changes and what stays same? FAQs answered

The government has notified the Income-tax Rules, 2026, clearing the way for a new compliance framework from April 1, 2026, but without changing income tax slabs.

For taxpayers, this means processes will change more than the actual tax outgo.

The rules operationalise the Income-tax Act, 2025, replacing the decades-old framework and signalling a shift towards stricter reporting, digitisation, and fewer ambiguities in tax treatment.

What changes from April 1

The biggest shift is procedural rather than structural. The new rules aim to make tax reporting more standardised and data-driven.

Key changes include:

Higher focus on digital reporting: More transactions and disclosures are expected to be captured electronically

Stricter compliance: Tighter rules around documentation and disclosures to reduce tax disputes Clarity on taxation rules: Including perquisites and cross-border income treatment For salaried individuals, changes in how perks and allowances are taxed, including house rent allowance (HRA), could affect final tax calculations, even if slabs remain unchanged. No change in tax slabs Despite speculation, tax rates under both regimes remain the same as announced in Budget 2026. Tax slabs are typically revised only during the Budget, and no such changes were made this year. Old tax regime slabs: Up to Rs 2.5 lakh: Nil Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh: 5 per cent

Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh: 20 per cent Above Rs 10 lakh: 30 per cent New tax regime slabs (default): Up to Rs 4 lakh: Nil Rs 4 lakh to Rs 8 lakh: 5 per cent Rs 8 lakh to Rs 12 lakh: 10 per cent Rs 12 lakh to Rs 16 lakh: 15 per cent Rs 16 lakh to Rs 20 lakh: 20 per cent Rs 20 lakh to Rs 24 lakh: 25 per cent Above Rs 24 lakh: 30 per cent The new tax regime continues as the default option. Standard deduction and tax threshold One notable relief remains the higher standard deduction under the new regime.

New regime: Rs 75,000 standard deduction for salaried taxpayers Old regime: Rs 50,000 standard deduction ITR filing timeline extended In a separate move, the deadline for filing income tax returns for non-audit taxpayers (ITR-3 and ITR-4) has been extended to August 31, giving individuals more time to comply. What it means for taxpayers The new rules do not increase tax rates, but they do raise the compliance bar. Taxpayers may need to be more careful with documentation, disclosures, and accurate reporting of income. The broader objective is to reduce litigation and improve transparency in the system. For individuals, especially salaried taxpayers and professionals, the focus should now shift to clean reporting and understanding how revised rules on allowances and perquisites impact their taxable income.