Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Budget 2024: Old tax regime may still help you save more, here's the math

Budget 2024: Old tax regime may still help you save more, here's the math

Choosing between the old and new income tax regimes to minimise your tax outgo can be challenging for many taxpayers. Here's the math to make you understand

India's policies on taxing capital and labour income are likely to play a crucial role in tackling inequality, according to the Economic Survey, presented on Monday.
Illustration: Binay Sinha
Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2024 | 9:14 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Income Tax slab 2024: In the Budget 2024, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced changes to the income tax slabs effective from FY 2024-25 under the new income tax regime. The standard deduction has also been increased from Rs 50,000 to Rs 75,000. Here's a breakdown of the new slabs:

Up to Rs 3 lakh: Nil

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Rs 3 lakh to Rs 7 lakh: 5%
Rs 7 lakh to Rs 10 lakh: 10%
Rs 10 lakh to Rs 12 lakh: 15%
Rs 12 lakh to Rs 15 lakh: 20%

More From This Section

Selling your house? Budget 2024 may have increased your tax burden

Decoded: What Budget 2024 means for the middle-class, investors, and more

Union Budget 2024: Key changes in direct taxes announced by FM

Union Budget boosts PMAY; 30 mn new affordable homes planned under scheme

Budget 2024 introduces NPS Vatsalya: Invest in your child's pension now!

Above Rs 15 lakh: 30%

How does the standard deduction change?

The standard deduction has been increased from Rs 50,000 to Rs 75,000. Additionally, the deduction on family pension for pensioners has increased from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000.

What about the old tax regime?

The old income tax regime remains unchanged. But do note that it already offers various deductions like loan payments, insurance premiums, tax-saving investments, tuition fees, and medical expenses. Here are the slabs for the old regime:

Up to Rs 2.5 lakh: Nil
Rs 2,50,001 to Rs 5 lakh: 5%
Rs 5,00,001 to Rs 10 lakh: 20%
Above Rs 10 lakh: 30%

How do these changes impact you?

Let's consider an example to understand the impact. Mr Pandey, 45 years old, earns Rs 15 lakh annually and resides in Gurgaon. He pays Rs 8,000 monthly rent and a Rs 20,000 EMI for his flat in Noida.

Under the New Tax Regime (Post Budget 2024)

Total income: Rs 15,00,000
Standard deduction: Rs 75,000
Taxable income: Rs 14,25,000

Tax calculation:

Up to Rs 3 lakh: Nil
Rs 3 lakh to Rs 7 lakh: Rs 20,000 (5% of Rs 4 lakh)
Rs 7 lakh to Rs 10 lakh: Rs 30,000 (10% of Rs 3 lakh)
Rs 10 lakh to Rs 12 lakh: Rs 30,000 (15% of Rs 2 lakh)
Rs 12 lakh to Rs 15 lakh: Rs 45,000 (20% of Rs 2.25 lakh)

Total tax: Rs 1,25,000  
Health and education cess (4%): Rs 5,000  
Net tax payable: Rs 1,30,000

Under the new tax regime (before Budget 2024)

Total income: Rs 15,00,000
Standard deduction: Rs 50,000
Taxable income: Rs 14,50,000

Tax calculation:

Up to Rs 3 lakh: Nil
Rs 3 lakh to Rs 6 lakh: Rs 15,000 (5% of Rs 3 lakh)
Rs 6 lakh to Rs 9 lakh: Rs 30,000 (10% of Rs 3 lakh)
Rs 9 lakh to Rs 12 lakh: Rs 45,000 (15% of Rs 3 lakh)
Rs 12 lakh to Rs 15 lakh: Rs 50,000 (20% of Rs 2.5 lakh)

Total tax: Rs 1,40,000  
Health and education cess (4%): Rs 5,600  
Net tax payable: Rs 1,45,600

Under the Old Tax Regime

Total income: Rs 15,00,000
HRA exemption: Rs 1,20,000
Standard deduction: Rs 50,000
Interest on home loan: Rs 1,44,000
Deductions (Section 80C): Rs 1,44,000
Taxable income: Rs 10,42,000

Tax calculation:

Up to Rs 2.5 lakh: Nil
Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh: Rs 12,500 (5% of Rs 2.5 lakh)
Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh: Rs 1,00,000 (20% of Rs 5 lakh)
Rs 10 lakh to Rs 10.42 lakh: Rs 8,400 (20% of Rs 42,000)

Total tax: Rs 1,20,900  
Health and education cess (4%): Rs 4,836  
Net tax payable: Rs 1,25,736

What does this mean for Mr Pandey?

New Tax Regime (Post Budget 2024): Rs 1,30,000
New Tax Regime (Before Budget 2024): Rs 1,45,600
Old Tax Regime: Rs 1,25,736

With the latest changes in the new tax regime, Mr Pandey benefits by Rs 15,600 compared to the previous new tax regime. However, he saves Rs 4,265 if he opts for the old tax regime instead of the updated new tax regime.

How to choose between the Old and New Income Tax regimes?

Choosing between the old and new income tax regimes to minimise your tax outgo can be challenging for many taxpayers. "It really depends on the amount of deductions from gross total income that you can claim to reduce your taxable income. If you know your gross total income and the minimum amount of deductions at which you would pay the same tax under both regimes, then you would be able to choose easily," says Akshat Rastogi, a chartered accountant.

This is because if you can claim more than this deduction amount, then the old tax regime would be beneficial. Conversely, if the amount of deductions you can claim is less than this minimum level, then the new tax regime would save you more tax.

"As in the case of Mr Pandey, a deduction of up to Rs 2 lakh can be claimed for interest paid on a home loan during the financial year in the old tax regime. Interest paid on an education loan is eligible for deduction under Section 80E without any monetary limit, and there are many more such deductions available," he explains.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Budget: Employees to pocket Rs 17,500 more as new tax regime hits refresh

Budget 2024 gives boost to religious tourism: Bihar, Odisha in focus

Budget 2024: Loan up to Rs 10 lakh for students' higher education, says FM

Budget 2024: New income tax slabs announced, middle class gets no relief

ITR filing: How to download acknowledgement number from tax dept website

Topics :Income taxPersonal Finance Budget 2024

First Published: Jul 24 2024 | 9:14 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story