Just landed your first job in the private sector? The government will add ₹15,000 to your pay packet. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the move on Friday, unveiling the new Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PM-VBRY) during his Independence Day address from the Red Fort.

Standing before the nation on the 79th Independence Day, Modi said the ₹1 trillion plan would start immediately and benefit more than 3.5 crore people.

What is PM-VBRY?

The scheme came into force on August 1, 2025. Previously called the Employment Linked Incentive (ELI) Scheme, it has a sanctioned outlay of ₹99,446 crore, approved by the Union Cabinet. The government says it will create over 3.5 crore jobs between August 2025 and July 2027, with nearly 1.92 crore of these reserved for first-time entrants into the workforce.

Main goals, as per the government: 1. Push job creation to fuel economic growth 2. Encourage hiring across sectors, especially in manufacturing 3. Promote financial inclusion through EPFO registration for all employees How the PM-VBRY scheme works The PM-VBRY offers a two-part incentive structure. Part A – For first-time employees Eligibility: Salaries up to ₹1 lakh a month Incentive: One month’s EPF contribution (up to ₹15,000), paid in two instalments — after 6 months of continuous employment and after 12 months, once financial literacy training is completed Long-term security: A portion is locked into a savings instrument for long-term security