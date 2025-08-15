Just landed your first job in the private sector? The government will add ₹15,000 to your pay packet. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the move on Friday, unveiling the new Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PM-VBRY) during his Independence Day address from the Red Fort.
Standing before the nation on the 79th Independence Day, Modi said the ₹1 trillion plan would start immediately and benefit more than 3.5 crore people.
What is PM-VBRY?
The scheme came into force on August 1, 2025. Previously called the Employment Linked Incentive (ELI) Scheme, it has a sanctioned outlay of ₹99,446 crore, approved by the Union Cabinet. The government says it will create over 3.5 crore jobs between August 2025 and July 2027, with nearly 1.92 crore of these reserved for first-time entrants into the workforce.
Main goals, as per the government:
1. Push job creation to fuel economic growth
2. Encourage hiring across sectors, especially in manufacturing
3. Promote financial inclusion through EPFO registration for all employees
How the PM-VBRY scheme works
The PM-VBRY offers a two-part incentive structure.
Part A – For first-time employees
Eligibility: Salaries up to ₹1 lakh a month
Incentive: One month’s EPF contribution (up to ₹15,000), paid in two instalments — after 6 months of continuous employment and after 12 months, once financial literacy training is completed
Long-term security: A portion is locked into a savings instrument for long-term security
Part B – For employers
Eligibility: Salaries up to ₹1 lakh a month
Incentive: Up to ₹3,000 per month for each new hire, for two years. In manufacturing, it extends to the third and fourth years
Hiring rules:
•Firms with fewer than 50 employees must add at least two workers
•Firms with 50 or more employees must add at least five workers
•Jobs must be retained for at least six months
Payment process
Employees: Incentives sent via Direct Benefit Transfer using Aadhaar-based payment system
Employers: Payments credited directly to PAN-linked bank accounts
India’s 79th Independence Day marked Modi’s 12th consecutive address from the Red Fort — and his second since beginning his third term as prime minister.
