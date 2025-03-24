India on Trump's deportation warning: Students must obey local US laws

Indian students in the US must follow local laws. This warning was issued by India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday after two high-profile incidents involving alleged support for Hamas led to one detention and one self-deportation.

During a media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said both individuals had not reached out to Indian missions in the US for help.

What happened

Badar Khan Suri, a postdoctoral fellow at Georgetown University in Washington DC, was detained by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Monday night. The DHS has accused him of “actively spreading Hamas propaganda”. A US federal judge has since blocked his deportation.

Less than a week earlier, Ranjani Srinivasan, a doctoral student in Urban Planning at Columbia University, left the US for Canada after her visa was revoked. The DHS claimed she was “advocating for violence and terrorism” and involved in activities supporting Hamas. The Department of State revoked her visa on March 5. She used the CBP Home App to self-deport on March 11, according to the DHS.

Jaiswal said the MEA first learnt about these cases through the media. “We are given to understand through media reports that this particular individual, he has been detained,” said Jaiswal, referring to Suri. “Neither the US government nor this individual has approached us or the embassy.”

On Srinivasan’s departure, he said, “We only came to know of her departure from the US from media reports... We understand that she has gone to Canada.”

Also Read

Jaiswal said visa and immigration decisions were the responsibility of each country. “When it comes to visa and immigration policy, it is something that lies within the sovereign functions of a country,” he said. “We expect that when we have foreign nationals coming to India, they abide by our laws and regulations. And similarly, it is our expectation that when Indian nationals are abroad, they must also comply with local laws and regulations.”

He added that Indian embassies and consulates in the US are available to help students in difficulty.

“There is a sizable number of Indian students in the US,” Jaiswal said. “The knowledge partnership and participation of our students or enrolment of our students in universities of the US and the expansion of the knowledge partnership is an important element in our relationship, and we want to foster these ties further.”

How international students can protect their visa status

Rahul Subramaniam, co-founder of Athena Education, said visa compliance should be a top priority.

“International students must remain vigilant about maintaining compliance with their visa conditions to safeguard their academic interests,” he told Business Standard. “This includes adhering to attendance requirements, staying updated on travel restrictions, and ensuring authorised employment through CPT, OPT, or on-campus roles.”

He also advised students to avoid misinformation. “This uncertainty can be unsettling, students should focus on their academic growth and avoid misinformation or hasty decisions. Violating visa terms—whether through unauthorised work, overstaying, or failing to maintain full-time enrolment—can carry severe consequences.”

Abhijit Zaveri, founder and director of Career Mosaic, suggested to Business Standard that planning ahead could help students avoid visa trouble.

“Demonstrating a clear study plan and strong ties to their home country further reinforces their intent,” said Zaveri. “Staying informed about visa policies, adhering to F-1 and OPT regulations, and seeking guidance from designated school officials (DSOs) can improve their chances.”