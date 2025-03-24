Mahila Samman Savings allows 40% partial withdrawal: Invest before 31 March

The Department of Posts has introduced a 40 per cent withdrawal functionality for the Mahila Samman Savings Scheme . This feature has been implemented through the Finacle System, which is used by India Post employees. It is crucial to note that the last date to invest in this scheme is March 31. The directive was issued on March 17 by the Ministry of Communications, Department of Posts (Financial Services Division).

Understanding the withdrawal process

The new withdrawal functionality for the Mahila Samman Savings Scheme has been operational since March 7, 2025. A standard Operating Procedure (SOP), attached to the official order, provides a detailed step-by-step guide for executing withdrawals within the Finacle system. This ensures a seamless and efficient process while accurately calculating the interest on withdrawals based on the balance as of the last quarterly interest due date. This technological upgrade is expected to enhance the overall user experience for MSSC account holders.

What is Mahila Samman Savings Certificate

The Mahila Samman Savings Certificate is a special savings scheme launched on April 1, 2023 and is valid until March 31, 2025. It is designed exclusively for women aged 18 years and above, allowing them to invest through post offices and select banks. Offering an attractive interest rate of 7.5 per cent per annum, this scheme provides a secure investment option with a lock-in period of two years. The minimum deposit required is Rs 1,000, while the maximum limit is Rs 2 lakh. The investment process is offline, requiring applicants to visit designated financial institutions to complete the necessary formalities. This scheme aims to encourage financial independence and savings among women by providing a reliable and high-return investment avenue.

Benefits of Mahila Samman Saving Certificate Scheme

The Mahila Samman Saving Certificate Scheme is a secure investment option as it is backed by the government. It offers an attractive interest rate of 7.5 per cent per annum, making it a beneficial savings plan for women and girls. With a short tenure of just 2 years, this scheme ensures flexibility while also allowing premature withdrawals under specific conditions. Overall, it empowers women by helping them build wealth and achieve financial independence.