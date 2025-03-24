Now get Aadhaar multi-language services via AI voice to detect fraud

Under the agreement, effective from March 18, Sarvam AI will deploy its AI solution to facilitate voice-based interactions for Aadhaar users. This will enable UIDAI to receive near real-time feedback on the Aadhaar enrollment and update process. Additionally, the AI-driven solution will help detect instances of overcharging by service providers, ensuring greater transparency and accountability.

“UIDAI is a people centric organisation. GenAI is the next technology evolution in UIDAI's journey as a technology pioneer, building on our long-standing commitment to innovation for facilitating ease of living,” said Bhuvnesh Kumar, CEO, UIDAI.

Real-Time fraud detection for enhanced security

Security remains a top priority for UIDAI, and this collaboration introduces real-time fraud alerts for Aadhaar holders. The AI system will monitor authentication requests and instantly flag any suspicious activities, thereby bolstering the security of Aadhaar transactions and reducing the risk of identity fraud.

“We are privileged to collaborate with UIDAI. This engagement exemplifies the immense potential of AI to drive public good,” said Vivek Raghavan, co-founder of Sarvam AI.

Multilingual support for wider accessibility

Acknowledging India's linguistic diversity, the AI-powered system will initially support interactions in 10 languages: Hindi, English, Telugu, Tamil, Marathi, Gujarati, Kannada, Odia, Punjabi, and Malayalam. UIDAI has assured that more languages will be incorporated in the coming months, making Aadhaar services even more accessible to residents across the country.

UIDAI continues to prioritise user-centric technological advancements. The MoU with Sarvam AI aligns with its mission to improve accessibility, security, and ease of use for Aadhaar holders.

Sarvam AI has developed a custom GenAI stack hosted on-premise within UIDAI’s secure infrastructure. Ensuring full compliance with data sovereignty and security protocols, the system guarantees that no data will leave UIDAI’s protected environment.

The agreement is initially valid for one year, with the possibility of extension for another year. This initiative was made possible through UIDAI's volunteer policy, which encourages industry collaborations. Volunteers from Sarvam AI collaborated closely with UIDAI’s Technology Centre in Bengaluru to develop and deploy the solution. The ownership of the technology will remain with UIDAI.