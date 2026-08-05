India's biggest developer is betting ₹2,000 cr on luxury retirement homes

Real estate major DLF is making a ₹2,000-crore bet that affluent seniors will increasingly choose purpose-built retirement communities over ageing in traditional family homes.

The country's largest listed real estate developer is preparing to launch DLF Arbour Senior Living in Sector 63, Gurugram, its first dedicated senior living project. While the launch has been delayed pending regulatory approvals, the company told investors during its earnings call that approvals are expected shortly and reiterated its ₹20,000-crore pre-sales target for FY27, indicating that it expects the project to become an important contributor to sales.

"Senior Living, as you know, is a retirement policy scheme that we are going to be launching soon. This is in process now. As soon as we get the data, we will make those announcements accordingly. That is something that we're looking forward to most immediately," DLF's Managing Director and Chief Business Officer, Aakash Ohri said during the analyst interaction.

The launch comes as India's elderly population is projected to touch 230 million by 2036, accounting for nearly 15% of the country's population. Yet organised senior housing remains a tiny fraction of the country's residential market, leaving significant room for growth. Why senior living is becoming a housing trend For decades, retirement communities in India were associated with assisted living or old-age homes. Today's projects target a very different buyer. Developers are increasingly designing communities for financially independent retirees who want to maintain an active lifestyle while having access to healthcare, security, housekeeping, wellness facilities and social engagement.

Unlike conventional apartments, senior living projects typically offer emergency response systems, concierge services, fitness and wellness programmes, medical support and community spaces, allowing residents to live independently without the responsibilities of maintaining a large home. The trend is also being fuelled by changing demographics. Nuclear families, children working overseas, increasing urban migration and longer life expectancy are prompting many retirees to prioritise convenience and healthcare over living in large family homes. What DLF said During its investor call, DLF management said the launch of The Arbour Senior Living had been pushed back because of regulatory approvals, which are now expected soon. The delay affected first-quarter sales bookings, but the company maintained its full-year ₹20,000-crore sales guidance, reflecting confidence in demand once the project is launched.

The project marks DLF's formal entry into a segment that has so far been dominated by specialist operators and a handful of large developers. Project details: Rs 12 crore for an apartment DLF is positioning the project at the premium end of the retirement housing market. According to the project website, DLF Arbour Senior Living in Sector 63, Gurugram will offer 3 BHK + Study and 4 BHK residences ranging from 1,593 sq ft to 4,200 sq ft, spread across two towers over nearly 5 acres. While DLF has not officially announced prices, market listings indicate apartments are expected to be priced at around ₹11-12 crore onwards, placing the development firmly in the luxury segment.

The project will feature an in-house 22-bed medical facility, 24x7 emergency healthcare support, wellness and rehabilitation services, yoga and meditation spaces, landscaped gardens, a library, clubhouse, swimming pool, gym, concierge services and senior-friendly common areas designed to enable independent living with medical support available when required. Highlighting the demand for DLF's Super luxury offerings, Ohri said the company's flagship project The Dahlias continues to attract buyers from well beyond the National Capital Region. According to him, 25-30% of Dahlias sales are now coming from buyers across the rest of India and non-resident Indians (NRIs). He added that The Dahlias is now witnessing price realisations of over ₹1 lakh per sq ft, with residences on higher floors commanding ₹1.20 lakh-₹1.25 lakh per sq ft. The project's entry-level pricing has also crossed ₹100 crore, while premium residences are now priced at ₹160-170 crore.