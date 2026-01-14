India's realty pulls in record capital at $14 bn: What investors are buying

2025 marked a clear turning point for India's real estate sector. Capital inflows into the housing market surged 25% year-on-year to a record $14.3 billion, making it the strongest year ever for property investments in the country, according to a new report by CBRE South Asia Pvt. The momentum didn’t slow down at the end of the year. Q4 2025 alone attracted $3.3 billion, a nearly 30% jump over the same quarter last year.

What investors are buying—and why it matters

The data shows a clear preference for assets with long-term development and income potential. In 2025:

Land and development sites led the pack, accounting for over 46% of total investments

Built-up office assets followed with about 28% In Q4, land, offices and warehousing together made up nearly 82% of all investments. More than 60% of land investments in 2025 were channelled into residential and office developments, with mixed-use and warehousing close behind. Investors are betting on future growth, particularly in residential, office, mixed-use and logistics projects. Anshuman Magazine, Chairman & CEO - India, South-East Asia, Middle East & Africa, CBRE, said that a sustained dominance of land and development-led investments, alongside rising interest in office and warehousing assets, highlights a maturing market. Institutional investors from Canada and US accounted for 52% and 26% of the foreign capital inflows, respectively during Q4 2025. In addition to direct equity inflows, investment and development platforms worth approximately $440 m were established during the quarter across the office and residential sectors, highlighting growing interest in structured, long-term investment partnerships. “Over 60% of total inflows in site / land acquisitions in full year 2025 were deployed for residential and office developments, with other prominent categories being mixed-use and warehousing projects”, he said, adding “The depth of domestic capital, complemented by steady foreign participation, positions India well for continued momentum in 2026”.