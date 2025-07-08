India's services sector 'epochal opportunity' for investors: Report

India’s services sector contributed 55 per cent to the country’s gross domestic product in FY25 , up from 40 per cent in the early 1990s and providing “wealth-creation opportunities”, said a report on Monday.

The sector is the cornerstone of India’s ambition to be a $5 trillion economy and an “epochal opportunity” for investors, said Axis Mutual Fund's report named Scaling New Hights-India's Service Sector Report

The sector grew at an average of 8.3 per cent annually in the post-pandemic period (FY23-FY25). Sub-sectors such as IT, financial services, healthcare, telecom and e-commerce are seeing “unprecedented momentum” due to digitalisation, rising incomes and urbanisation, it said.

For investors, this structural growth translates into potential wealth creation opportunities over the long term. IT services are projected to grow 4-6 per cent in FY26 as companies tap into generative artificial intelligence and Cloud technologies. Financial services continue their digital transformation, with mutual fund assets under management growing at over 20 per cent compound annual growth rate over the past decade. Health care reported a 62 per cent year-on-year expansion in March 2025, driven by tech adoption and rising demand. Indian ecommerce’s size will triple from $103 billion in 2024 to $325 billion by 2030, making it one of Asia-Pacific’s fastest-growing markets, said the report.