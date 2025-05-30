Friday, May 30, 2025 | 04:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / India's GDP grows at 7.4% in Q4 FY25; full-year growth estimated at 6.5%

India's GDP grows at 7.4% in Q4 FY25; full-year growth estimated at 6.5%

RBI had pegged the fourth quarter's GDP growth at 7.2%, and FY25 at 6.6%

India’s GDP grew in Q4 FY25 amid strong services and capex

GDP, India GDP(Photo: Shutterstock)

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 4:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s real gross domestic product (GDP) growth for the fourth quarter (Q4) of financial year 2024-25 (FY25) stood at 7.4 per cent, according to data released by the National Statistics Office (NSO), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Friday. Real GDP growth for the full year that ended on March 31, 2025 is estimated at 6.5 per cent.
 
India’s GDP growth rate for the Q3 FY25 was 6.2 per cent, which marked a recovery from the previous quarter, when GDP growth fell to a seven-quarter low of 5.4 per cent in Q2 FY25. The Q3 rebound was supported by robust service sector performance and an uptick in government capital expenditure. The GDP growth in Q1 FY25 had been 6.7 per cent.
 
 
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in its last monetary policy meeting, projected GDP growth for the full financial year (FY25) at 6.6 per cent. For the March quarter (Q4 FY25), the central bank forecast growth at 7.2 per cent, reflecting expectations of improved momentum in private consumption and sustained investment activity. Looking ahead, the RBI's GDP growth forecast for FY26 is 6.5 per cent. 

More From This Section

Indian shrimp sector crisis, US tariffs on shrimp exports, shrimp export losses India, $1 billion shrimp loss, vannamei shrimp exports, 50 count shrimp price drop, farm-gate shrimp prices India, Rs 70/kg shrimp price fall, Indian seafood export impac

Shrimp export volume growth to stay flat in FY26 due to US tariffs: Crisil

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

FinMin suggests RBI to give relief for borrowers under ₹2 lakh gold loan

Gold Bar

India's gold demand lags as wedding season ends, high prices deter buyers

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Finance ministry seeks relaxation in RBI's new gold loan proposals

GDP, India GDP

India's GDP growth likely accelerated in Q4 on rural demand, state spending

Topics : GDP GDP growth India GDP India GDP growth BS Web Reports RBI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 30 2025 | 4:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNifty Trading StrategyGold-Silver Price TodayProstarm Info System IPO AllotmentLive News TodayBlue Water Logistics IPO AllotmentScoda Tubes IPOIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon