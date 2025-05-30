India's GDP grows at 7.4% in Q4 FY25; full-year growth estimated at 6.5%

India’s real gross domestic product (GDP) growth for the fourth quarter (Q4) of financial year 2024-25 (FY25) stood at 7.4 per cent, according to data released by the National Statistics Office (NSO), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Friday. Real GDP growth for the full year that ended on March 31, 2025 is estimated at 6.5 per cent.
India’s GDP growth rate for the Q3 FY25 was 6.2 per cent, which marked a recovery from the previous quarter, when GDP growth fell to a seven-quarter low of 5.4 per cent in Q2 FY25. The Q3 rebound was supported by robust service sector performance and an uptick in government capital expenditure. The GDP growth in Q1 FY25 had been 6.7 per cent.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in its last monetary policy meeting, projected GDP growth for the full financial year (FY25) at 6.6 per cent. For the March quarter (Q4 FY25), the central bank forecast growth at 7.2 per cent, reflecting expectations of improved momentum in private consumption and sustained investment activity. Looking ahead, the RBI's GDP growth forecast for FY26 is 6.5 per cent.