Home / Finance / Personal Finance / India's 'small caps' no longer small: Funds buy stocks worth Rs 30,000 cr

India's 'small caps' no longer small: Funds buy stocks worth Rs 30,000 cr

India's 'Small Caps' Are No Longer Small: Funds Now Buy Stocks Worth Rs 30,000 Crore

mutual funds, sip inflows, b-30 towns, equity investment, retail investors, systematic investment plan, india investing, mf trends, smaller cities, investment growth
Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 9:06 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

 
Small-cap investing is usually the most debated corner of the market—and also the most misunderstood. New data from AMFI and ACE MF (as of October 2025) analysed by Ventura Securities revealed that India’s small-cap funds are far more structured, diversified, and liquidity-conscious than retail investors assume. And even though returns have softened sharply over the past year, investor inflows continue to surge.
 
Juzer Gabajiwala of Ventura Securities explains what small caps really look like today—and why retail perceptions often clash with fund reality:
 
1. Small-Cap Funds Aren’t Tiny Stock Thrillers—They’re Big, Balanced Portfolios
Contrary to popular belief, small-cap mutual funds don’t bet on obscure or ultra-small companies.
 
Fresh portfolio data shows:
 
  • 83% of small-cap fund holdings are in stocks ranked 1–750 by market cap
  • 63% lie in the true small-cap zone: ranks 251–750
  • Nearly 20% is actually parked in large and mid-cap stocks (top 250 companies)
  • 7% sits in cash as a liquidity buffer
  • This means that small-cap funds are not wild micro-cap rides—they are carefully blended portfolios balancing liquidity, quality and growth.
 
2. What counts as a Small Cap Today? Much Bigger Than Retail Investors Think
 
As of June 2025:
  • The 251st company in India is worth Rs 30,400 crore
  • The 750th company is still a sizable Rs 4,900 crore
  • These are hardly “tiny” companies.
  • In fact, many of today’s small caps were yesterday’s mid-caps or even large caps.
 
This reflects how dramatically market capitalization has expanded in India over the past decade.
 
3. The Big Shock: Many Well-Known Brands Are Actually Small Caps
 
Fund managers classify several household names as small caps—despite their strong brand recall and robust business models.
 
This includes:
 
  • CDSL
  • Gillette
  • NBCC
  • Angel One
  • PNB Housing Finance
  • East India Hotels
  • Wockhardt
  • Tata Chemicals
 
These are companies most investors would casually label as mid-caps or even large-caps. But in AMC classification, they are officially small caps.
 
Why Retail Investors Misjudge the Category
 
  • There’s a massive perception mismatch about what “small-cap” even means.
  • Retail investors often see a Rs 25,000 crore company as a mid-cap.
  • Mutual funds classify it as a small cap.
 
On the other hand:
  • When retail investors say “small cap,” they often mean a Rs 1,000 crore company.
  • AMCs classify that as micro-cap—a zone most small-cap funds avoid due to liquidity risks.
  • So, both audiences talk about "small caps," but refer to entirely different universes.
 
5. The Big Twist: Small-Cap Returns Have Fallen—But Flows Are Exploding
 
Despite the growing caution around valuations, global macro uncertainties and RBI’s warnings earlier this year, investors continue to pour money into small-cap funds.
 
Performance (1-year as of Oct 2025)
3% average return → significantly lower than large and mid-cap categories
 
But investor flows tell a different story:
Rs 30,555 crore flowed into small-cap funds between April–Oct 2025 Versus Rs 19,358 crore in the same period last year
That's a 58% surge in inflows, even though performance has weakened.
 
6. Why Investors Still Love Small Caps
 
Gabajiwala says:
 
  • Small caps have the widest sector spread
  • They offer the highest long-term alpha potential
  • They’re volatile in the short term but reward patience
  • Fund managers maintain liquidity buffers to avoid distress selling
  • Over long horizons, small caps tend to outperform all other categories
 
In simple words:
Short-term pain, long-term gain—if you stay the course.
 
7. What Investors Should Keep in Mind
 
Small caps demand discipline and a long runway.  Ventura Securities recommends:
 
  • Minimum 5-year investment horizon
  • Expect heavy short-term volatility
  • Avoid timing the category
  • Don’t confuse small caps with micro caps
  • Track fund portfolio quality, not hype
  • Small caps can be meaningful wealth creators—but only when matched with correct expectations.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Multi-asset funds: Invest for diversified portfolio, tax-smart rebalancing

Can seniors evict their children even after years of delay? HC says yes

Gen Z Indians healthier and better paid but smoking risks finances: Report

BHIM's new UPI feature allows families to make payments from one bank acct

Luxury home prices jump 40% in 3 years-NCR leads with a massive 72% surge

Topics :Mid cap small cap

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story