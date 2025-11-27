India's 'small caps' no longer small: Funds buy stocks worth Rs 30,000 cr

- 83% of small-cap fund holdings are in stocks ranked 1–750 by market cap
- 63% lie in the true small-cap zone: ranks 251–750
- Nearly 20% is actually parked in large and mid-cap stocks (top 250 companies)
- 7% sits in cash as a liquidity buffer
- This means that small-cap funds are not wild micro-cap rides—they are carefully blended portfolios balancing liquidity, quality and growth.
- The 251st company in India is worth Rs 30,400 crore
- The 750th company is still a sizable Rs 4,900 crore
- These are hardly “tiny” companies.
- In fact, many of today’s small caps were yesterday’s mid-caps or even large caps.
- CDSL
- Gillette
- NBCC
- Angel One
- PNB Housing Finance
- East India Hotels
- Wockhardt
- Tata Chemicals
- There’s a massive perception mismatch about what “small-cap” even means.
- Retail investors often see a Rs 25,000 crore company as a mid-cap.
- Mutual funds classify it as a small cap.
- When retail investors say “small cap,” they often mean a Rs 1,000 crore company.
- AMCs classify that as micro-cap—a zone most small-cap funds avoid due to liquidity risks.
- So, both audiences talk about "small caps," but refer to entirely different universes.
- Small caps have the widest sector spread
- They offer the highest long-term alpha potential
- They’re volatile in the short term but reward patience
- Fund managers maintain liquidity buffers to avoid distress selling
- Over long horizons, small caps tend to outperform all other categories
- Minimum 5-year investment horizon
- Expect heavy short-term volatility
- Avoid timing the category
- Don’t confuse small caps with micro caps
- Track fund portfolio quality, not hype
- Small caps can be meaningful wealth creators—but only when matched with correct expectations.
