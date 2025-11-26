Gen Z Indians healthier and better paid but smoking risks finances: Report

Gen Z Indians will likely enter their 30s fitter and healthier than older cohorts but a single addiction could have long-term financial implications, according to a survey by CoverSure, an insurance technology company.

Most Gen Z Indians, roughly people born between 1997 and 2012, don’t drink but many of them smoke, according to CoverSure that took responses from 15,233 people for the survey. It found:

A majority of Gen Z (68 per cent) have a body mass index (BMI) under 25; this figure is notably higher than that for older adults, 51 per cent.

Only 10 per cent of Gen Z have obesity-level BMI (above 30), versus 15 per cent among others.

The cohort’s average height (1.7 metres) and weight (71 kg) point to stronger nutrition outcomes that typically translate to lower medical costs, “better insurability” and fewer exclusions when buying long-term health covers. Fitness and finance Almost 40 per cent of Gen Z work out three or more times a week, higher than the 30 per cent in the 26–40 age group. Fitness at a young age often leads to a lower incidence of lifestyle illnesses later, helping reduce out-of-pocket medical spending and keeping insurance premiums manageable over the long term. Gen Z Indians begin careers with 20–30 per cent higher starting salaries than the previous generation did. Higher early earnings give them more room to invest in preventive health care, annual health checks and comprehensive insurance plans — choices that give long-term financial security, said the report.