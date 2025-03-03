Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Indian passport & visa fees to rise 15-20 times? Embassy denies claims

Indian passport & visa fees to rise 15-20 times? Embassy denies claims

The Indian Embassy in Bahrain issued a statement rejecting the claims

Passport, Indian Passport
Indian embassies and consulates periodically issue RFPs to seek bids from qualified providers. Photo: Shutterstock
Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 03 2025 | 12:33 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Indian Embassy in Bahrain recently dismissed claims about a steep rise in passport and visa fees, calling them “speculative.” Concerns had been raised among the Indian diaspora, and opposition leaders questioned the government following the claims.  
 
The controversy started after Pravasi Legal Cell, an NGO advocating for migrant rights, shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) that a revised government request for proposal (RFP) could lead to consular, passport, and visa (CPV) service fees rising by 15 to 20 times.  
 
The proposed bundled package would include additional services such as:  
 
Document digitisation  
Biometric capture  
Photocopying and photography  
Form filling  

Also Read

Indians lose Rs 662 cr to visa refusals: US, Schengen travel still a dream

India passport ranking slips: Why is visa on arrival considered visa-free?

India's ranking drops to 85th in Henley Passport Index, Singapore tops

Singapore leads in 2025's most powerful passports; India drops to 85th

Top 10 most and least expensive passports in 2024: What about India?

courier services  
 
According to Pravasi Legal Cell, this could push costs from the current $5-$7 to as much as $90-$100 (approximately Rs 7,400-8,300), even if applicants do not require all services.  
 
Following the report, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal took to X, claiming fees would rise 10 to 15 times and demanding an explanation from the government. The NGO urged authorities to reconsider, arguing that many Indian migrant workers earn modest wages and would struggle to afford the higher charges.  
 
Migrant Legal Cell, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), appealed to the government not to implement the proposal. “Many migrants earn modest salaries and will face difficulty in affording the revised fees, which have increased up to five times in some countries," their memorandum stated.
 
Indian Embassy in Bahrain denies fee hike  
 
In response, the Indian Embassy in Bahrain issued a statement rejecting the claims.  
 
“There has been no increase in the fees for various consular services rendered in Bahrain as claimed. The embassy advises all concerned to refrain from unverified and speculative reports that could cause inconvenience to the Indian community and impact service delivery,” it said.  
 
The MEA also dismissed the reports, stating that they were speculative and not based on any official decision.  
 
What is an RFP?  
 
A Request for Proposal (RFP) is a formal document issued by the Government of India or its embassies and consulates abroad to invite bids from service providers for managing consular services. These services include visa processing, passport issuance, and applications for the Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) scheme.  
 
Indian embassies and consulates periodically issue RFPs to seek bids from qualified providers. Some recent examples include:  
 
Embassy of India, Washington DC (July 2020): Invited proposals for outsourcing services related to visa, OCI, renunciation, passport, and the Global Entry Programme (GEP) across its offices in Washington DC and consulates in Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, New York, and San Francisco.  
Embassy of India, Warsaw (February 2025): Issued an RFP for outsourcing consular, passport, and visa services.  
Embassy of India, Riyadh (January 2025): Sought proposals for outsourcing CPV services at both the embassy in Riyadh and the consulate in Jeddah.  
 
What services do RFP contracts cover?
 
Typically, RFP contracts for consular services include:  
 
Application processing – collecting, reviewing, and verifying visa, passport, and OCI applications  
Biometric data collection – capturing fingerprints and photographs  
Fee management – handling payments and ensuring accurate transactions  
Document delivery – returning processed documents securely  
Customer support – assisting applicants through helplines, emails, and in-person consultations  
 
While RFPs outline potential changes to service providers, the MEA has reiterated that no decision has been made regarding a fee increase.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ITR to UPI: Money changes in March that will impact you financially

Canada to launch home care worker pilot soon: Know eligibility criteria

Should you stick or twist? What to do with ELSS funds in new tax regime

Premium

Compare sale prices across payment plans to evaluate cost-effectiveness

Mumbai gets ₹896 cr as stamp duty from 11,500 property registrations in Feb

Topics :Indian passport

First Published: Mar 03 2025 | 12:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story