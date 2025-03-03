Indian passport & visa fees to rise 15-20 times? Embassy denies claims

The Indian Embassy in Bahrain recently dismissed claims about a steep rise in passport and visa fees, calling them “speculative.” Concerns had been raised among the Indian diaspora, and opposition leaders questioned the government following the claims.

The controversy started after Pravasi Legal Cell, an NGO advocating for migrant rights, shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) that a revised government request for proposal (RFP) could lead to consular, passport, and visa (CPV) service fees rising by 15 to 20 times.

The proposed bundled package would include additional services such as:

Document digitisation

Biometric capture

Photocopying and photography

Form filling

courier services

According to Pravasi Legal Cell, this could push costs from the current $5-$7 to as much as $90-$100 (approximately Rs 7,400-8,300), even if applicants do not require all services.

Following the report, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal took to X, claiming fees would rise 10 to 15 times and demanding an explanation from the government. The NGO urged authorities to reconsider, arguing that many Indian migrant workers earn modest wages and would struggle to afford the higher charges.

Migrant Legal Cell, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), appealed to the government not to implement the proposal. “Many migrants earn modest salaries and will face difficulty in affording the revised fees, which have increased up to five times in some countries," their memorandum stated.

Indian Embassy in Bahrain denies fee hike

In response, the Indian Embassy in Bahrain issued a statement rejecting the claims.

“There has been no increase in the fees for various consular services rendered in Bahrain as claimed. The embassy advises all concerned to refrain from unverified and speculative reports that could cause inconvenience to the Indian community and impact service delivery,” it said.

The MEA also dismissed the reports, stating that they were speculative and not based on any official decision.

What is an RFP?

A Request for Proposal (RFP) is a formal document issued by the Government of India or its embassies and consulates abroad to invite bids from service providers for managing consular services. These services include visa processing, passport issuance, and applications for the Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) scheme.

Indian embassies and consulates periodically issue RFPs to seek bids from qualified providers. Some recent examples include:

Embassy of India, Washington DC (July 2020): Invited proposals for outsourcing services related to visa, OCI, renunciation, passport, and the Global Entry Programme (GEP) across its offices in Washington DC and consulates in Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, New York, and San Francisco.

Embassy of India, Warsaw (February 2025): Issued an RFP for outsourcing consular, passport, and visa services.

Embassy of India, Riyadh (January 2025): Sought proposals for outsourcing CPV services at both the embassy in Riyadh and the consulate in Jeddah.

What services do RFP contracts cover?

Typically, RFP contracts for consular services include:

Application processing – collecting, reviewing, and verifying visa, passport, and OCI applications

Biometric data collection – capturing fingerprints and photographs

Fee management – handling payments and ensuring accurate transactions

Document delivery – returning processed documents securely

Customer support – assisting applicants through helplines, emails, and in-person consultations

While RFPs outline potential changes to service providers, the MEA has reiterated that no decision has been made regarding a fee increase.