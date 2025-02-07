Indians receive 72.3% of all H1B visas issued by US for 2022-2023: Govt

In a written response to the Rajya Sabha, the Indian government revealed that Indian nationals received a significant 72.3% of all H1B visas issued by the United States for the period between October 2022 and September 2023. This data was shared by Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, who cited figures from the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

The H1B visa program allows US employers to hire foreign workers in specialty occupations, primarily in fields such as technology, engineering, and healthcare. India has long been a dominant contributor to this pool, with skilled Indian professionals filling critical roles in the US tech and innovation sectors.

Singh also highlighted the Indian government’s ongoing engagement with the US administration and other stakeholders through bilateral dialogue mechanisms to address various aspects of the H1B visa programme, including any potential restrictions. The government has been actively involved in discussions with the US to ensure the mobility of skilled Indian professionals continues to benefit both nations.

In response to concerns about potential changes or limitations to the programme, Singh emphasized the mutual benefits derived from the flow of skilled talent between India and the US.

Impact of the Ukraine Conflict on Indian Students

In another response, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar addressed the impact of global conflicts on Indian students, particularly in Ukraine. According to the Ministry, prior to the conflict in Ukraine, there were 21,928 Indian students enrolled in Ukrainian universities. However, as of November 1, 2024, only 1,802 students remain enrolled, reflecting the significant disruption caused by the ongoing war.

The government has been working to ensure the safety and wellbeing of Indian students affected by such conflicts, facilitating their return and securing alternative educational opportunities where possible.

Jaishankar also provided data regarding Indian students in Israel. Approximately 900 Indian students, mostly enrolled in PhD or postdoctoral programs in STEM fields, were studying in Israel. Following the October 7, 2023 attacks by Hamas, the Indian government launched Operation Ajay, a mission aimed at safely repatriating Indian nationals from Israel. Under this operation, 1,309 Indians returned to India, including 768 students. Many of these students have since returned to Israel to continue their academic work.

Indian Migrants Returning Due to Economic Instability

The government also responded to queries regarding Indian migrants who have returned to India due to economic downturns in their host countries. According to Singh, while specific data on the number of returnees due to economic instability, employment loss, or downturns abroad is not available, the reintegration of returning Indian migrants falls under the jurisdiction of state governments. Various states have developed programmes and policies to support the reintegration of these workers.

Israel-Hamas Ceasefire

On the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, Jaishankar provided an update on the ceasefire agreement. A ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, which includes the release of hostages and a halt to fighting in Gaza, was reached on January 15, 2025, and came into effect on January 19, 2025. India welcomed this agreement, expressing hope that it would lead to a safe and sustained supply of humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza. With inputs from PTI