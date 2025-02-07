Anu Malik, wife sell two flats in same Santacruz building for Rs 14.5 crore

Indian music composer and singer Anu Malik, along with his wife, Anju Malik, has sold two apartments located in the same residential project and on the same floor in Santacruz West, Mumbai, for Rs 14.49 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards on the website of the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) (https://igrmaharashtra.gov.in). The transaction was registered in February 2025.

As per the IGR property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards, the two apartments sold by the couple are located in Khushi Belmondo on the same floor. The total built-up area of these apartments is 233.64 sq. m. (~2,515 sq. ft.), and the agreement also includes a total of two car parking spaces. The transaction incurred a total stamp duty payment of Rs. 86.91 lakh and registration charges of Rs. 30,000.

Khushi Belmondo is a ready-to-move-in residential project developed by Khushi World Developers. According to Square Yards' Project Data Intelligence, one transaction amounting to a gross transaction value of Rs 19 crore was registered with the IGR in Khushi Belmondo between January 2024 and December 2024.

Santacruz West is a strategically located suburban neighbourhood in Mumbai’s western region, characterized by good connectivity and robust infrastructure. The area is well-served by major roads and a railway station and is situated near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. This, along with its proximity to Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai’s key commercial hub, adds to its appeal.

Anu Malik is a renowned Indian music composer and singer known for his versatility and contributions to Bollywood music. With a career spanning over four decades, he has composed music for numerous hit films, earning widespread acclaim for his distinctive style. He won the National Film Award for Best Music Direction for Refugee (2001) and multiple Filmfare Awards, including Best Music Director for Baazigar and Main Hoon Na.