Love and luxury: Indulgent gifts for celebrating Valentine's Day this year

Flowers and chocolates are regular Valentine’s Day gifts. Couples are gifting luxury hampers, going to wellness retreats or even working out at gyms – all for a healthy and memorable day of love.

Fitness plays an important role in modern dating, according to a recent report by dating app Bumble. Almost 50 per cent of single people are eager to combine fitness with dating, and 42 per cent are willing to try it if suggested by their partner. The trend is popular among Gen Z singles, of which 52 per cent expressed interest in fitness-centred dates. Moreover, 95 per cent of singles find “sporty first dates” appealing and for 44 per cent of such people a lack of interest in sports is a deal breaker.

Some couples will check into boutique resorts, nature camps or heritage hotels on Valentine’s Day. Others will go to spas, yoga retreats, or wellness vacations. Dinner at their favourite restaurant will be routine on February 14, so couples are hiring private chefs to cook gourmet food at home. Avi Kumar, chief marketing officer of gifting company FNP (Ferns N Petals), said: “We’re witnessing a clear shift towards premiumisation, with customers increasingly investing in high-end lifestyle gifts, tech-driven indulgences, and wellness-focused selections. Luxury hampers, available exclusively at FNP Luxe, are seeing a growing trend and receiving a strong response. Curated with top-tier brands like Dyson, Marshall, Kama Ayurveda and iPhones, these hampers cater to consumers seeking a seamless blend of luxury and thoughtfulness.”

Wearable gadgets such as smartwatches with custom engravings, matching fitness bands, or even smart rings tracking emotional well-being are popular Valentine’s Day gifts amongst fitness enthusiasts. (Are there such rings?) Loving technology Smartphones, laptops, headphones, tablets, cameras and smartwatches are a rage this Valentine’s season. “In today’s day and age, my Valentine is my smartphone as it allows one to do everything that a full-sized computer does and more. I can stay without my boyfriend but not without my phone,” says Madhu Gupta, a 20-year-old college student in Bengaluru. She would want a friend to gift her top-end smartphone on Valentine’s Day.

Among top smartphone models, an iPhone 16 Pro Max (256 GB) costs Rs 1,37,900 and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5g sells at Rs 1,29,999. Devialet Gemini II True Wireless ear buds cost Rs 59,999 and Bowers & Wilkins Pi8 True Wireless earbuds cost Rs 63,999 and Apple Watch SE Rs 24,900. Valentine's Day staples Valentine’s Day is not complete without the staples of flowers, chocolates, or jewellery. Rings and pendants with heartbeat engravings or digital love messages are gaining popularity. Some couples are getting miniature 3D-printed figurines of themselves as keepsakes. “This Valentine’s Day, the mood is all about meaningful, timeless gifting – pieces that go beyond the occasion and become cherished keepsakes,” says Suhani Parekh, founder and creative director of MISHO, an e-commerce portal. “We’re seeing a strong preference for personalised and statement designs that reflect thoughtfulness. Personalised jewellery is another favourite, with pieces like the memento pendants and rings, textured name necklaces, and zodiac pendants resonating deeply with those looking for gifts with a personal touch.”

Gifting flowers is popular still. K N Srikanth, director of home, kitchen and outdoors at Amazon India, says: “The continued growth of Amazon.in’s “Fresh Flowers” category highlights our commitment to offering a seamless and delightful gifting experience. This January, we recorded an impressive 40 per cent growth, and with Valentine’s Day around the corner, we anticipate close to 45% growth in February, reflecting the increasing preference for online flower deliveries.” Home and living items, bespoke art pieces and personalised gifts are selling well ahead of Valentine’s Day, says a spokesperson for India Circus, an online home décor company. “Imagine a romantic dinner set with the "Petal Perfection" dinnerware, adorned with captivating floral patterns and delicate gold accents. Create a cosy ambiance with the "Love Notes" cushion covers, featuring heartfelt messages and enchanting designs that whisper tales of affection. The Blushed Orchard dinner set 20 pieces Rs 13, 869. Or Merlot embossed champagne glasses set of two,” according to the spokesperson

Valentine’s Day isn’t just about giving: It’s about making someone feel loved. Premium gifts for Valentine’s Day: OnePlus 13 smartphone. Rs. 75,000 Boox Palma 2 E-Reader, compact e-reader with a Carta 1200 e-paper display and Android 13 support. Rs. 23,000 M4 Mac Mini, mini-computer with a 10-core processor, up to 24GB RAM, and 512GB storage. Rs 78,000 Sonos Ace Noise-Cancelling Headphones, Rs 35,000 Dell Inspiron 14 Plus Laptop, Snapdragon X Elite processor, 16GB RAM, and a 1TB storage drive. Rs 79,000 Tiffany & Co. Heart Pendant Necklace, Rs 45,000 (approx.) Cufflinks and Tie gift set, includes gold-toned 3D carved cufflinks, a printed white tie, and a dual-toned motif lapel pin. Rs 9,500