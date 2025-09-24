Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Insurance complaints up 45% in Q2 2025, most about health policies: Report

Insurance complaints up 45% in Q2 2025, most about health policies: Report

Younger customers most active in disputing claims and policies, says Insurance Samadhan

Health Insurance Policy
Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 5:59 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Complaints about insurance almost doubled in the second half of the year compared to the first, said a report by a privately run grievance redressal platform on Wednesday.
 
Mis-selling and claim disputes were common complaints, said Insurance Samadhan in its Q2 2025 Trends Report. There were 684 complaints in Q1 and 974 in Q2, marking a growth of 45 per cent. The value of contested claims increased Rs 83.5 crore to Rs 119.5 crore — a surge of over 43 per cent.
 

Mis-selling

Complaints about mis-selling of insurance products increased by 11.2 per cent compared to Q2 2024, while the total value of such disputes grew nearly 10 per cent. Health insurance comprised almost 68 per cent of complaints, followed by life insurance at 25.5 per cent and general insurance at 6.9 per cent.
 
Customers complained that endowment policies were the most mis-sold product category, exposing them to penalties, lower returns, and capital erosion.
 
Policyholders aged 31 to 40 were the most active in filing complaints. Uttar Pradesh, the country’s most populous state, recorded the highest share of complaints (16 per cent).
 
“Policyholders, particularly younger generations, are standing up for their rights,” said Shilpa Arora, cofounder & chief operating officer of Insurance Samadhan.
 
Mis-selling complaints are rising likely due to high commissions and sales pressure on agents. Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India, the industry regulator, in 2022-23 reported that 20 per cent of complaints against life insurers were about mis-selling.
 
Platforms such as Insurance Samadhan, Bima Bharosha, and Polifyx are increasingly vital in safeguarding policyholder rights, making grievance redressal more accessible and transparent.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

No updates, no refunds: Experts explain what's causing ITR delays

Loan foreclosure decoded: How it shapes your credit score and finances

CGHS cover extended to dependent transgender kids, siblings: Details here

FAQs: Can you carry 24-Carat gold jewellery into India without any seizure?

From ₹5,000/month to ₹8.4 cr: Real cost of raising wealth vs raising child

Topics :InsuranceBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 5:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story