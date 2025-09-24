From ₹5,000/month to ₹8.4 cr: Real cost of raising wealth vs raising child

Every parent worries about rising expenses—school fees, gadgets, hobbies, higher education. But what if, alongside raising your child, you also raised wealth that could secure their entire future?

The Big Question

Most parents spend years calculating the cost of raising a child.

Smart parents calculate the returns of planning early.

The truth is simple: the earlier you start, the bigger the future gets.

Financial advisor Vijay Maheshwari lays down a simple strategy for parents in a LinkedIn Post:

The Plan

Start a SIP with just ₹5,000 per month

Step it up by 10% every year

Stay invested for 24 years

Expected return: 18% p.a. (long-term equity potential) The Result By the time your child turns 24: Your SIP corpus grows to ₹2.1 Cr You withdraw ₹2 Lakhs/month for the next 10 years = ₹2.4 Crores used Yet, compounding keeps working → corpus still stands at ₹2.5 Cr The Bigger Picture By the time you are 44: Total withdrawn: ₹4.8 Cr Still invested: ₹3.6 Cr Total value created: ₹8.4 Cr Yes—you supported your child’s milestones, and still ended up building massive wealth. The Takeaway Start small, grow yearly Let compounding do the heavy lifting Secure your child’s future and your own financial freedom