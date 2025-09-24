Home / Finance / Personal Finance / From ₹5,000/month to ₹8.4 cr: Real cost of raising wealth vs raising child

From ₹5,000/month to ₹8.4 cr: Real cost of raising wealth vs raising child

Every parent worries about rising expenses-school fees, gadgets, hobbies, higher education. But what if, alongside raising your child, you also raised wealth that could secure their entire future?

Mutual Funds, Banking Industry, MF distributors
Most parents spend years calculating the cost of raising a child.
Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 10:20 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Every parent worries about rising expenses—school fees, gadgets, hobbies, higher education. But what if, alongside raising your child, you also raised wealth that could secure their entire future?

The Big Question

Most parents spend years calculating the cost of raising a child.

Smart parents calculate the returns of planning early.

The truth is simple: the earlier you start, the bigger the future gets.

Financial advisor Vijay Maheshwari lays down a simple strategy for parents in a LinkedIn Post:

Also Read

₹10,000 monthly SIP turns into ₹1.8 cr: 22-Yr journey of Canara Robeco Fund

Wheels India surges 13% in weak market; what's driving auto parts stock?

Premium

More than 60% of top BSE 500 stocks trading 20% below their peaks

Goldman Sachs, Nomura bet big on this ₹1,250-cr IPO; should you do it too?

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 250pts, Nifty near 25,100; IT, financials drag; PBSs shine

 

The Plan

Start a SIP with just ₹5,000 per month

Step it up by 10% every year

Stay invested for 24 years

Expected return: 18% p.a. (long-term equity potential)

The Result

By the time your child turns 24:

Your SIP corpus grows to ₹2.1 Cr

You withdraw ₹2 Lakhs/month for the next 10 years = ₹2.4 Crores used

Yet, compounding keeps working → corpus still stands at ₹2.5 Cr

 

The Bigger Picture

By the time you are 44:

Total withdrawn: ₹4.8 Cr

Still invested: ₹3.6 Cr

Total value created: ₹8.4 Cr

Yes—you supported your child’s milestones, and still ended up building massive wealth.

The Takeaway

Start small, grow yearly

Let compounding do the heavy lifting

Secure your child’s future and your own financial freedom 

₹5,000/month SIP + 10% step-up → ₹8.4 Cr in 24 years 

 Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks. Please read all scheme related documents carefully before investing.

 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Worst may be over: Earnings clouds clear, Dalal Street poised for comeback

Premium

H-1B visa fee hike hits IT funds; investors urged to stay long-term

PhonePe offers firecracker insurance for Rs 11 ahead of Diwali celebrations

Lumina CloudInfra, backed by Blackstone, buys Chandivali land for Rs 475 cr

Bengaluru techie gets US' O-1 'Einstein visa' after three rejections

Topics :equity mutual fund schemes

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 10:20 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story