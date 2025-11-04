Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Is India's IPO boom a tax-play in disguise? Nithin Kamath thinks so

Is India's IPO boom a tax-play in disguise? Nithin Kamath thinks so

Zerodha co-founder breaks down how tax math shapes India's IPO frenzy

Zerodha's Nithin Kamath
Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 1:39 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India’s stock markets may be buzzing with new-age IPOs, but Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath believes the frenzy isn’t just about ambition or growth stories, it may have a lot to do with how India taxes profits and investments.
 
In a detailed post on X, Kamath argued that the country’s tax design could be nudging startups and venture capitalists (VCs) to chase sky-high valuations instead of profits. By exploiting a gap between how dividends and capital gains are taxed, he said, investors may be building growth narratives that fuel India’s IPO pipeline.

The tax gap that drives incentives

Kamath explained that if an investor withdraws money from a business as dividends, the effective tax rate can go up to 52 per cent - 25 per cent corporate tax plus 35.5 per cent on personal income. However, capital gains on share sales attract just 14.95 per cent, including cess. “If you're an investor, especially a VC, the math is simple- reduce corporate tax by showing minimal profits or losses. Spend on acquiring users, build a growth narrative, and then sell shares at a higher valuation while paying much lower tax,” Kamath wrote.
 
This tax differential, he noted, pushes venture-backed startups to spend aggressively and delay profitability, creating a cycle where fast growth is rewarded more than financial discipline.

A system that rewards unprofitable growth

Kamath called this behaviour a “tax arbitrage game” that has shaped India’s startup ecosystem. Most VC-backed companies listed in recent years, he said, show little or no profit for this very reason.
 
“Unprofitable growth gets valued at much higher multiples than steady profits,” he noted. “A company doing Rs 100 crore revenue with 100 per cent growth might get valued at 10–15x, while a profitable one with 20 per cent growth gets 3–5x. So VCs aren't just saving on tax, they're creating a 3x higher exit valuation.”

IPOs as the only exit route

With limited merger and acquisition opportunities in India, Kamath said IPOs have become the default escape hatch for investors seeking returns after years of funding startups. “Every startup faces constant pressure from VCs for an exit. With almost no M&A opportunities in India, IPO is often the only way out,” he said.

The unintended consequence

Kamath acknowledged that the government may have structured taxes to encourage reinvestment, not hoarding. But he warned that the policy might be creating fragile, cash-hungry businesses. “It’s creating companies that aren’t very resilient. One prolonged market downturn, and many of these unprofitable companies would struggle to survive,” he cautioned.
 
His analysis offers a rare insider’s view of how tax incentives, investor behaviour, and market valuation together may be fuelling India’s ongoing IPO boom.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Centre clarifies pension norms: Your last working day could change the game

The hidden risk of buying a house too early: When EMIs crush cashflow

John Abraham leases out his Bandra office; 3-year deal at ₹7.5 lakh/ month

Share credit without losing control: Scapia-Federal Bank launch add-on card

Premium

Go global to limit India-specific shocks, hedge currency risk

Topics :IPO CalendarIPOsBS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 1:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story