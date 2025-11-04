Share credit without losing control: Scapia-Federal Bank launch add-on card

Until now, add-on credit cards in India were mostly a convenience for families — but rarely empowering. The primary cardholder set the rules, and secondary users had limited visibility or control over their own spends. That’s about to change.

Fintech platform Scapia and Federal Bank have launched a first-of-its-kind Add-On Credit Card, designed to make shared credit more transparent, independent, and rewarding — especially for families who love to travel together.

“Our goal was to create an add-on card that’s not just an extension of credit, but an extension of trust,” said Anil Goteti, Founder & CEO of Scapia. “We wanted every family member to enjoy the Scapia experience on their own terms — with full control and clarity.”

What’s New About This Add-On Card Unlike most add-on cards that function like secondary copies of the main card, the Scapia Federal Add-On Credit Card gives each user their own app interface, OTPs, and spending dashboard. Here’s how it works: The primary cardholder can share their credit line with up to three add-on users. For example, with a ₹2 lakh limit, you can allocate ₹20,000 to your college-going child or ₹50,000 to a parent — all digitally. Each add-on user gets a virtual card instantly (and a physical one in 5–7 days), independent OTPs, and their own Scapia app access.

Every cardholder — primary and add-on — earns Scapia Coins on spends, enjoys unlimited domestic lounge access, and pays zero forex markup on international use. “This is about independence with accountability,” said Virat Diwanji, Federal Bank’s National Head of Consumer Banking. “The product empowers add-on users without diluting the main cardholder’s oversight.” Built for Travel, Designed for Families Scapia’s Add-On Credit Card fits squarely into India’s fast-growing “travel and lifestyle credit” trend. The platform, known for its travel-first rewards system, offers benefits across seven travel categories — from flight bookings and stays to experiences and shopping.

For frequent fliers, this means every cardholder gets separate lounge access and individual spend-based perks, not just shared privileges. Families that spend and travel together can pool rewards, boosting total Scapia Coins and maximizing travel redemptions. Digital-First, Hassle-Free Setup The onboarding is completely digital — all it takes is completing a quick KYC verification. Add-on users get their virtual card instantly, followed by a physical card within a week. The Scapia app provides real-time spend tracking for both primary and add-on cardholders — a simple way to manage shared credit without confusion or paper statements. Why This Matters for You