John Abraham leases out his Bandra office; 3-year deal at ₹7.5 lakh/ month

Actor-producer John Abraham has leased out a commercial property in Mumbai’s Bandra (West) to The Indian Express Pvt. Ltd. for a monthly rent of ₹7.5 lakh, according to registration documents accessed from the Maharashtra Department of Registration and Stamps.

Abraham has executed a lease deed with The Indian Express Pvt. Ltd. for a third-floor office in Green Acre, Block No. 31, Union Park, Bandra (West), Mumbai — 400050, according to the registration record (Document No. 18781/2025, Sub-Registrar: Mumbai-5). The lease was registered on 30 October 2025, showed documents accessed by CRE Matrix, a real estate data analytics firm.

The property spans 2,095 sq. ft. and carries a lease tenure of 36 months. The agreement was registered with a security deposit of ₹24 lakh and stamp duty of ₹70,100.

As per the lease terms, the monthly rent is set to increase to ₹7.75 lakh in the final year of the agreement. Deal snapshot: The agreement, registered on October 30, 2025, is valid for 36 months and carries a security deposit of ₹24 lakh. The registry shows the lessor as John Abraham (represented by Ms. Mu Nishant Wagle), and the lessee as The Indian Express Pvt. Ltd., represented by Director Vaidehi Thakar. Several Bollywood celebrities and producers have been monetizing their real estate portfolios by leasing commercial assets in Mumbai’s premium zones. Over the past year, actors including Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, and Kriti Sanon have leased out apartments and offices in Juhu, Bandra, and Worli, reflecting the steady demand from corporates and media houses for plug-and-play workspaces in the city’s upscale suburbs.