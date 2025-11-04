Home / Finance / Personal Finance / John Abraham leases out his Bandra office; 3-year deal at ₹7.5 lakh/ month

John Abraham leases out his Bandra office; 3-year deal at ₹7.5 lakh/ month

The lease deed was registered on October 30, 2025, for a 36-month term, with a security deposit of ₹24 lakh, stamp duty of ₹70,100, and a registration fee of ₹1,000.

John Abraham
John Abraham has leased out a 2,095 sq. ft. office on the third floor of Green Acre, Union Park, Bandra (West), Mumbai, to The Indian Express Pvt. Ltd
Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 9:26 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Actor-producer John Abraham has leased out a commercial property in Mumbai’s Bandra (West) to The Indian Express Pvt. Ltd. for a monthly rent of ₹7.5 lakh, according to registration documents accessed from the Maharashtra Department of Registration and Stamps.
 
 Abraham has executed a lease deed with The Indian Express Pvt. Ltd. for a third-floor office in Green Acre, Block No. 31, Union Park, Bandra (West), Mumbai — 400050, according to the registration record (Document No. 18781/2025, Sub-Registrar: Mumbai-5). The lease was registered on 30 October 2025, showed documents accessed by CRE Matrix, a real estate data analytics firm.
 
The property spans 2,095 sq. ft. and carries a lease tenure of 36 months. The agreement was registered with a security deposit of ₹24 lakh and stamp duty of ₹70,100.
 
As per the lease terms, the monthly rent is set to increase to ₹7.75 lakh in the final year of the agreement.
 
Deal snapshot: 
The agreement, registered on October 30, 2025, is valid for 36 months and carries a security deposit of ₹24 lakh.
 
Several Bollywood celebrities and producers have been monetizing their real estate portfolios by leasing commercial assets in Mumbai’s premium zones. Over the past year, actors including Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, and Kriti Sanon have leased out apartments and offices in Juhu, Bandra, and Worli, reflecting the steady demand from corporates and media houses for plug-and-play workspaces in the city’s upscale suburbs. 
The registry shows the lessor as John Abraham (represented by Ms. Mu Nishant Wagle), and the lessee as The Indian Express Pvt. Ltd., represented by Director Vaidehi Thakar.
 
Located in one of Mumbai’s most premium micro-markets, Union Park in Bandra (West) is home to several media houses, boutique agencies, and production studios. Commercial rents in the area typically range between ₹280–₹350 per sq. ft. per month, reflecting sustained demand from entertainment and media occupiers.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Share credit without losing control: Scapia-Federal Bank launch add-on card

Premium

Go global to limit India-specific shocks, hedge currency risk

Too many mutual funds in your portfolio? The sweet spot may surprise you

India's BFSI sector grows 50-fold in 20 years, market cap hits ₹91 trillion

'Know Your Vehicle' for FASTag explained: Here's how to complete it

Topics :Real Estate

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 9:26 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story