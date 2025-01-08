Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Israel launches e-visa for Indian travellers: How to apply & required docs

The e-visa platform is integrated with Israel's Entry Travel Authorization (ETA) system, ensuring efficient processing and prompt approvals

Ayush Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
The Israel Ministry of Tourism (IMOT) has launched a digital e-visa system for Indian travellers, effective January 1. At present, the programme is exclusively open to Indian citizens with domestic residency. This initiative aligns with Israel’s broader strategy to enhance tourism ties with India, a rapidly growing market for international visitors.
 
The e-visa platform enables Indian tourists to complete the visa application process entirely online, providing a convenient and streamlined experience. Travellers can apply from any location at any time, benefiting from simplified documentation requirements and swift processing. This system is seamlessly integrated with Israel’s Entry Travel Authorization (ETA), ensuring a secure and hassle-free entry for visitors.
 
The e-visa service is specifically designed for individual tourists. Group visa applications will continue through the existing channels. Travellers can access the e-Visa platform via the official government portal: https://israel-entry.piba.gov.il/learn-about-evisa-b2/. The site offers detailed guidance on the application process, necessary documents, and applicable fees.
 

Documents required:
 
Passport: A copy of your passport valid until the departure date from Israel.
 
Visa copies: Copies of existing or expired visas (optional).
 
Passport photo: Latest passport-sized photo.
 
Round-trip flight tickets: Proof of confirmed flight reservations to and from Israel.
 
Health insurance: Travel health insurance covering your stay in Israel.
 
Proof of accommodation: Hotel reservation or an invitation letter from a host, relative, or friend residing in Israel.
 
Proof of funds: Evidence of financial means to support your stay, such as bank statements or other financial documents.
 
The visa costs NIS 100 (approximately Rs 2,367) and will be processed within 10 days.
 
India plays a crucial role in Israel's travel industry. In 2018, a record-breaking 70,800 Indian tourists visited Israel. Although the pandemic caused significant disruptions, the numbers started to recover in 2022, with 30,900 Indian travellers making the trip. This figure increased to 41,800 in 2023, and between January and October 2024, 8,500 Indians visited Israel. 
