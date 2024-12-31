Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Australia student visa: Confirmation of Enrolment required from Jan 2025

The change ensures that both onshore and offshore applicants meet the same criteria for proof of intended study

Australia visa
Photo: Shutterstock
Ayush Mishra New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2024 | 11:06 AM IST
Starting January 1, 2025, international students applying for student visas in Australia must adhere to updated immigration regulations. The Department of Home Affairs will no longer accept Letter of Offer as part of Student visa applications submitted within Australia. Instead, the foreign students need to provide a Confirmation of Enrolment (CoE).
 
“The change will only impact applications lodged on or after January 1, 2025. Visa applications lodged before that date using only a Letter of Offer from an education provider are not affected,” says the government statement.
 
What is Letter of Offer
 

A Letter of Offer is an official document issued by an Australian university, detailing admission information, tuition fees, commencement date, and requirements for applying for a student visa.
 
What is Confirmation of Enrolment
 
A Confirmation of Enrolment (CoE) is an electronic document that verifies a student's enrolment in a registered course at an Australian educational institution. The CoE provides details about the student, the programme, its cost, and its duration.
 
Key changes to be aware of 
 
Mandatory CoE requirement: Applications submitted without a Confirmation of Enrolment (CoE) will be considered invalid, making them ineligible for assessment and the issuance of Bridging visas.
 
Uniform evidence standards: Both onshore and offshore applicants will now need to meet the same requirements for demonstrating their intent to study.
 
Exemption for existing applications: Applications lodged prior to January 1, 2025 using a Letter of Offer will not be affected by this change.
 
Experts suggest steps to ensure compliance
 
- Obtain a CoE from your institution before lodging your student visa application.
 
-  If you are unable to secure a CoE before your current visa expires, consider leaving Australia or exploring alternative visa options to remain in compliance with legal requirements.
 
Background and implications 
 
The shift from Letters of Offer to CoE is part of a broader effort by the Australian government to enhance the integrity of its international education sector and ensure that applicants are genuinely committed to studying in Australia. The CoE serves as proof that students have accepted an offer and paid their tuition fees, confirming their enrolment in a specific programme.
 
The Australian government has also recently implemented ‘Ministerial Direction 111’ (MD111), effective from December 19, 2024, to expedite the processing of offshore student visa applications. This new directive replaces the previous ‘Ministerial Direction 107’ (MD107), which faced criticism.
First Published: Dec 31 2024 | 11:06 AM IST

