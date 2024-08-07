Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Finance / Personal Finance / IT freshers have highest salaries: Here's what you can earn across sectors

IT freshers have highest salaries: Here's what you can earn across sectors

reshers in the IT sector have highest salaries ₹ 4.1 LPA to ₹ 7.5 LPA, indicating a strong demand and value placed on IT skills right from the entry-level.

salary, employee
Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 11:32 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Entry-level professionals in the retail and telecommunications sectors have experienced a 15% and 14% on year salary hike respectively, even though IT-Software & Services still lead the pack in salary packages, according to the latest hiring trends for July 2024 that were analysed by  foundit (formerly Monster APAC & ME), India’s leading talent platform. 

Freshers in the Retail industry receive an average minimum salary of Rs 3.3 lakh per annum ( LPA ) and an average maximum salary of Rs  5.2 LPA. IT-Software & Services industry continues to lead with the highest salary packages across different experience levels. Freshers in the IT sector have highest salaries Rs 4.1 LPA to Rs 7.5 LPA, indicating a strong demand and value placed on IT skills right from the entry-level.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


A few sectors such as Automotive, BFSI, and Travel & Tourism witnessed a decline in salary packages, reflecting the market challenges and industry adjustments.

Year-on-year salary trends (2024 vs 2023)


Experienced professionals with 7+ years of work experience in the Advertising, Market Research & PR industry witnessed a 15% growth in salaries over the past year (2024 vs 2023), highlighting the industry’s focus on attracting top talent. Experienced professionals in the Advertising, Market Research, & PR sector have salaries ranging from Rs 11 LPA to Rs 33 LPA.

More From This Section

LIC launches 4 new term new insurance plans 'catering to youngsters'

Yen Carry Trade blowback explained: What investors in India should do now

Bangladesh crisis: Why do Indian students choose to study MBBS there?

After Edelweiss, Motilal launches Business Cycle fund: Should you invest?

Lock into best fixed deposit rates for up to a three-year tenure


The tracker revealed that the Consumer Electronics sector experienced remarkable year-on-year growth in hiring, with a 45% increase. This surge is driven by technological advancements, AI developments, and innovative designs in consumer electronics devices such as smartphones, TVs, gadgets, smartwatches, etc.  The Manufacturing industry also saw a 43% yearly growth in hiring, reflecting the ripple effect of this boom.

Even the Automotive industry saw an 18% yearly growth in hiring.

The Real Estate and Construction & Engineering sector has also showed an impressive 32% and 29% increase respectively in hiring over the past year, spurred by budget reforms, sustainability, and green initiatives. On the other hand, the Import/Export sector faced multiple hiring challenges over the past year, with a significant 32% drop in July 2024 compared to last year.

Hospitality sector emerges as employment hub

Roles in Hospitality and Travel saw a 28 per cent surge in hiring  (July 2024 vs July 2023).


Similarly, roles in Marketing and Communications witnessed a notable 24% year-on-year increase, reflecing a heightened focus on brands establishing a strong digital presence and connecting with their audiences online. Additionally, hiring for medical job roles has seen a spike, with a 22% yearly increase in hiring in the healthcare sector.

Conversely, certain job roles witnessed a decline in hiring. Customer service roles experienced a sharp downturn (-25%), suggesting a potential slowdown in demand or shift in hiring needs driven by the rise of automation and AI technologies.  Similarly, Sales and Business Development job roles also saw a notable decrease, with an 8% drop this year. Other sectors that have experienced a sharper decline in hiring include Engineering/Production (-7%) and Finance and Accounting (-6%).

Coimbatore leads job growth in India tier 2 cities

Coimbatore has emerged as the leader in job growth among India’s tier-2 cities, with a remarkable 24% increase in hiring, followed closely by Jaipur with a 23% rise. Other cities showing strong growth include Delhi-NCR (18%), Chennai (14%), and Pune (12%).  Month-on-month, Chennai and Kochi maintained a stable hiring environment with a 5% increase, respectively. Bengaluru is also witnessing a surge in hiring, driven by the tech sector’s growth and urban development, now expanding into Tier-2 cities. However, some cities like Mumbai (-4%), Chandigarh (-4%), and Baroda (-4%) saw a slight decline in hiring. 




 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Akhilesh slams govt over 'unpaid' DA arrears to Central govt employees

Tesla recalls 1.68 mn EVs in China to repair faulty latches free-of-cost

Bangladeshis stranded in WB worried about ongoing violence in country

Indian companies dismiss global worries to push ahead with IPO listings

Wayanad landslide: Relief efforts for landslide survivors get tech boost

Topics :Salary negotiation

First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 11:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story