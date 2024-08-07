Bangladesh crisis: Why do Indian students choose to study MBBS there?

Bangladesh has been in turmoil since July, with anti-quota protests turning violent and leading to political upheaval. The situation reached a breaking point on Monday, when Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the country. This unrest has left both locals and foreign nationals, including many Indians, in a difficult situation.

The chaos has hit the Indian community in Bangladesh hard. Over 4,500 Indian students left the country in July due to the violence. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said that about 19,000 Indian nationals are still in Bangladesh, with 9,000 being students. This situation raises an important question: why do so many Indian students choose to study in Bangladesh?

The primary draw for Indian students to Bangladesh is its medical education. Nearly 25% of medical college seats in Bangladesh are reserved for non-native students, creating ample opportunities for Indian students. Moreover, medical colleges in Bangladesh offer quality education at a fraction of the cost compared to Indian institutions. "Many Indian students, similar to those who go to Ukraine or Armenia, find Bangladesh an attractive destination for medical studies due to lower costs and proximity to home," says Ajay Sharma, an immigration consultant and founder of Abhinav Immigration Services.

What are the financial considerations?

The high cost of medical education in India is a significant barrier. "In India, MBBS education can range from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 50 lakh, with private medical colleges charging up to crores. In contrast, the cost of studying medicine in Bangladesh is about Rs 25 lakh," according to Gondwana University. This affordability, coupled with the acceptance of Bangladeshi MBBS degrees in India, makes it an appealing option for many.

What are the challenges in India?

India's doctor-to-population ratio is nearing the World Health Organization (WHO)'s standard, yet the path to becoming a doctor is fraught with challenges. Over 1.5 million students vie for approximately 83,000 NEET seats annually, with less than half available in government colleges. Many seats are reserved through various quotas, leaving numerous deserving candidates without a spot.

The financial burden is also significant. Private medical college fees can reach up to Rs 1 crore, making it an untenable option for many middle-class families. Despite India having over 600 medical colleges, competition remains fierce. According to National Testing Agency, in 2024, more than 2.3 million students appeared for the NEET-UG exam, with the majority eyeing the limited government medical college seats.

What are the alternatives abroad?

The rising costs of medical education in India have driven many students to seek alternatives abroad. Countries like Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, the Philippines, and Bangladesh offer more affordable options. According to the 15th Finance Commission report, the number of Indian students studying medicine abroad increased from 3,438 in 2015 to 12,321 in 2019. In Bangladesh, the total cost ranges from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 40 lakh, while in the Philippines, it is approximately Rs 35 lakh. In Russia, students can complete their medical education for about Rs 20 lakh, including hostel expenses.

Notably, around 18,282 Indian nationals, predominantly medical students were repatriated by the Indian government under the “Operation Ganga” in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2022.

Why Bangladesh is a popular choice?

Several reasons make an MBBS in Bangladesh appealing:

* Bangladesh hosts renowned and low-cost private medical colleges with extensive curriculums and reputed faculty.

* Admission processes are streamlined, and many institutions are recognised throughout Southeast Asia.

* The National Medical Commission (NMC) has approved seven universities in Bangladesh. The WHO also recognises these universities for their quality curricula and pedagogy.

What are the top Universities for MBBS in Bangladesh?

Some leading institutions for MBBS in Bangladesh include:

Bangladesh Medical College (BMSRI)

Eastern Medical College Comilla

Institute of Applied Health Science (IAHS)

Community Based Medical College Bangladesh (CBMCB)

Kumudini Women’s Medical College

Khwaja Yunus Ali Medical College

Rangpur Community Medical College

Prime Medical College

Tairunnessa Memorial Medical College and Hospital

What are the eligibility criteria?

To apply for an MBBS in Bangladesh, students generally need:

* Attested mark sheets, testimonials, and certificates

* A filled application form available at the High Commission or Embassy of Bangladesh in their home country

* An equivalence certificate issued by the Director of Medical Education and DG Health of Bangladesh

* 12 years of schooling with grades equivalent to SSC and HSC in Bangladesh

* Passing the qualifying examination (HSC/A level) and SSC/O level with at least five subjects, including chemistry, physics, and biology

* A minimum GPA of 3.5, with at least 4 in Biology in many colleges

* NEET qualification

What are the job opportunities after MBBS in Bangladesh?

After completing an MBBS in Bangladesh, there are several job opportunities. The average salary for a doctor in Bangladesh is BDT 31,500 (approx Rs 22,549) per month), according to Glassdoor 2023. Popular specialisations include forensic medicine, cardiology, microbiology, pathology, paediatrics, community medicine, physiology, dermatology, pharmacology, gastroenterology, neuro-medicine, surgery, endocrinology, anaesthesiology, ophthalmology, radiology and imaging, orthopaedics, respiratory medicine, nephrology, ENT, dentistry, orthodontics, prosthodontics, and oral and maxillofacial surgery.



Cost of living in Bangladesh



Mamta Shekhawat, founder of Gradding.com, breaks down the cost of living in Bangladesh:

Housing: The monthly rent for a one-bedroom flat in Dhaka can range from $100 to $300 (approximately Rs 8,392 to Rs 25,000), with prices potentially lower outside major cities.

Food: A meal at a cheap restaurant costs around $2 (Rs 167). You can buy a week's worth of groceries for $20 to $30.

Transit: Bus trips cost less than $0.50, making public transportation quite inexpensive.

Utilities: Basic utilities (heating, air conditioning, and water) for a small apartment can cost up to $50 a month.