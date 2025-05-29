Salaried Indians have started receiving Form 16, a document employers provide to help in filing Income Tax returns (ITR). Here's when you should get the document.

According to the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) under Rule 31(3) of Income Tax Rules, 1962, salaried employees should receive Form 16 by June 15.

Employers are required to furnish Form 16 within 15 days after filing the fourth quarter TDS return (Form 24Q), which is due on May 31. This means the last date to issue Form 16 is June 15, as per CBDT norms.

What is Form 16?

Form 16 is a certificate that organisations give to their salaried employees. It is a summary of the salary paid and tax deducted at source in a financial year. It has two parts:

Part A: Employer and employee PAN and TAN details, and summary of TDS deposited with the government.

Can you file ITR without Form 16?

Yes, it is possible to file your tax return even if you haven’t received Form 16. Taxpayers can use salary slips, Form 26AS, the Annual Information Statement (AIS), and bank statements as alternatives.

“Taxpayers should use salary slips and compare them with Form 26AS and AIS data. If all three are consistent, one can proceed with ITR filing even without Form 16,” said Ritika Nayyar, partner, Singhania & Co.

What if there’s a mismatch?

Sometimes, the figures in Form 16 may not match what’s reflected in the income tax portal. This can delay return filing.

“If there is a mismatch between Form 16 and AIS, taxpayers should reconcile using payslips and seek correction from the employer, if required,” said Sandeep Bhalla, partner at Dhruva Advisors.

Deadline of filing ITR

For FY25 (assessment year 2025-26), the last date to file ITR has been extended to September 15. Filing after this date may attract penalties.