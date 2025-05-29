Thursday, May 29, 2025 | 11:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Do you have multiple PF accounts? Here's a step-by-step guide to merge them

Do you have multiple PF accounts? Here's a step-by-step guide to merge them

Manage your retirement savings more efficiently and avoid future hassle by following this simple process

Provident Fund

ILLUSTRATION: BINAY SINHA

Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 11:53 AM IST

Listen to This Article

As people change jobs over the years, new provident fund (PF) accounts may get created with each employer. It leads to multiple PF accounts linked to the same individual. The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) now allows subscribers to merge these accounts online, ensuring better fund management and hassle-free withdrawals or transfers.
 
Here’s a step-by-step guide to merging your PF accounts.
 
Why should you merge PF accounts?
 
  • It avoids confusion created by multiple accounts 
  • Helps in accurate interest calculation 
  • Makes withdrawals or transfers faster and easier 
  • Ensures full-service history is recorded
 
According to the EPFO, your Universal Account Number (UAN) must be active and linked to Aadhaar, PAN and a bank account before initiating the process. 
 

Step-by-step process to merge PF accounts

 
1. Activate your UAN
 
Ensure that your UAN is activated. You can check this on the EPFO portal (https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/).
 
2. Log in to the EPFO member portal
 
Visit the EPFO Unified Member Portal and log in using your UAN and password.
 
3. Go to ‘One Member – One EPF Account (Transfer Request)’
 
Under the ‘Online Services’ tab, click on ‘One Member – One EPF Account’. This service allows you to transfer your previous PF account to the current one.
 
4. Verify personal details
 
Your personal details such as name, mobile number, and bank account should match the details in your Aadhaar records. Any mismatch may delay the process.
 
5. Choose employer for verification
 
You’ll be asked to select your current or previous employer to verify the transfer request. Choose the one who has approved your KYC.
 
6. Submit the request 
After verification, submit the transfer request. You will receive a tracking ID to monitor the status.
 

Points to remember

 
No need to physically visit the EPFO office
 
Your Aadhaar must be seeded with your UAN
 
Transfers can be tracked online under the ‘Track Claim Status’ section
 
EPFO usually processes transfer requests within 10-15 working days
 
What EPFO says
 
According to EPFO circulars and FAQs available on the organisation’s website, online transfer and account merging is designed to improve transparency and simplify PF management for members. The portal also offers grievance redressal for delayed or failed transfers.
 
Bottom line:
 
Merging multiple PF accounts is now a straightforward digital process. By ensuring your UAN is active and KYC is updated, you can manage your retirement savings more efficiently and avoid hassle.

First Published: May 29 2025 | 11:53 AM IST

