Soon, you can register property online:Draft Registration Bill decoded

The central government has unveiled the draft Registration Bill, 2025, aimed at modernizing India's property registration system by introducing comprehensive digital reforms. This initiative seeks to replace the 117-year-old Registration Act of 1908, transitioning from traditional paper-based methods to a streamlined, online process.

The new law will make it mandatory to register documents like agreements to sell, power of attorney, sale certificates, and equitable mortgage arrangements.

Under the old law, you had to physically visit the registration office to submit documents. The new bill says you can now do this “in person or through electronic means.”

That means, once implemented, you'll be able to submit and register your documents entirely online — a first for Indian property registration.

The draft bill ‘The Registration Bill 2025’ has been prepared by the Department of Land Resources, Ministry of Rural Development, Government of India to align it with a modern, online, paperless and citizen centric registration system.

The Bill has been placed for public feedback and introduces provisions to support online registration, electronic presentation and admission of documents, issuance of electronic registration certificates, and digital maintenance of records.

Also Read

Key Features of the Draft Bill

Online Property Registration: The bill proposes a fully digital platform for registering immovable properties, allowing electronic submission and verification of documents.

Mandatory Document Registration: It mandates the registration of critical documents such as agreements to sell, powers of attorney, sale certificates, and equitable mortgages, many of which were previously optional.

Digital Records and E-Certificates: The initiative includes the issuance of electronic registration certificates and the maintenance of digital property records, aiming to enhance transparency and reduce fraud.

Aadhaar-Based Verification: While Aadhaar authentication is proposed for verification, it remains optional, with alternative verification mechanisms available for those who choose not to use Aadhaar.

Why this matters to you:

You’ll be able to submit your property documents online — no more running around with physical papers. This means faster processing and fewer opportunities for corruption.

If you've ever given someone a power of attorney or signed a sale agreement without formal registration, that may no longer be legally sufficient. Under the new law, documents like:

Agreement to sell

Power of attorney

Sale certificate (e.g., from housing authorities or banks)

Equitable mortgage

Court orders that affect ownership must be registered. This could mean additional steps for you — but also better legal protection.

Once your property is registered, you’ll get a digital certificate. These are harder to tamper with and easier to verify, which is a plus if you ever plan to sell, take a loan, or resolve a dispute.

Worried about privacy? Don’t be. While Aadhaar can be used for verification, the bill makes it clear it’s not mandatory. You’ll be able to prove your identity through other government-recognized means.

The Draft Registration Bill, 2025 is a big step toward making property transactions simpler, safer, and more transparent. Whether you’re buying your first home or managing inherited land, this law could make your life easier — but it also comes with new responsibilities.

The Bill has been placed for public feedback. As a part of pre-legislative consultative process, suggestions from public on the draft ‘The Registration Bill, 2025’ are invited within a period of 30 days i.e. on or before June 25, 2026, the government statement said.