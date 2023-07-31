Home / Finance / Personal Finance / ITR filing 2023: Here are some ways to file your income tax return

ITR filing 2023: Here are some ways to file your income tax return

If an individual misses the deadline, he/she can still file a belated return until December 31

BS Web Team New Delhi
On missing the deadline, an individual can face drawbacks such as late fees

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2023 | 6:37 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The last date for salaried individuals and non-audit cases to file income tax returns (ITR) for the financial year 2022-23 is July 31.

Individuals who miss out on the deadline can still file their ITRs but will have to face some trouble. The ITRs filed after July 31 are called belated ITRs and individuals will have to pay a penalty and also miss out on some benefits while filing a belated ITR.

Here are three ways through which individuals can file their ITR:

1.  Filing ITR through the income tax e-filing website

An individual can login to the income tax e-filing website to file their ITR.
Below is a step-by-step guide:

Step 1 - Go to the Income Tax e-filing website
Step 2 - Register or log in to the website
Step 3 - Enter the required details
Step 4 - Select the mode of filing
Step 5 - Select the status
Step 6 - Select the appropriate ITR form
Step 7 - If you select ITR 1
ITR 1 has five sections: personal information, gross total income, total deductions, tax paid, and total tax liability

Step 8 - If you select ITR 4
ITR 4 has six sections: personal information, gross total income, disclosures, total deductions, tax paid, and total tax liability

Step 9 - Summary of tax computation
Step 10 - Proceed to validation
Step 11 - Submit the ITR

On submission, the individual will receive an income tax acknowledgement on their email address

2. Filing ITR through a chartered accountant (CA)

An individual can get the ITR filed through a CA. The following documents are needed to be sent to the CA  for ITR filing:

-Aadhaar card
-PAN
-Bank statement for the assessment of which you are filing the return.
-Details of savings/investments/donations, if any.
-If you are a salaried person, Form 16
-Bank details (bank account no, IFSC code, branch name, etc.) of all the accounts held by the assessee.

3. Filing ITR through websites such as ClearTax, Taxmann, etc

An individual can file their ITR through websites such as ClearTax, Taxmann, etc.
Below is a step-by-step guide:

Step 1 - Login to the website and click on ‘Start Filing’.
Step 2 - Link Your PAN
Step 3 - Pre-fill your personal information
Step 4 - Upload Form 16
Step 5 - Enter disclosure details
Step 6 - Submit 'Self-Declaration'
Step 7 - Pay any pending tax
Step 8 - Make payment

What happens if you miss the ITR filing deadline?

If an individual misses the deadline, he/she can still file a belated return until December 31.

However, a late filing fee will be imposed. For individuals with a total annual income exceeding Rs 5 lakh, the late fee is Rs 5,000. For those with income below Rs 5 lakh, the late fee is Rs 1,000.

In addition to the late fee, an individual will incur penal interest on any tax amount due.

On missing the deadline, an individual can face drawbacks such as late fees, loss of interest on refund, penalties, and even prosecution and imprisonment in some extreme cases.

Also Read

Filing ITR? Don't forget to declare your income from other sources

Everything you need to know about ITR refunds for AY 2022-2023

ITR 2022-23: Three key changes to keep in mind while filing your return

ITR filing last date today: Step-by-step guide to filing your returns here

Income tax return: What is NIL ITR? Who is eligible, what are the benefits

As a first time earner, here are your most ideal investment options

Last day to file returns: What happens if you miss your ITR deadline today

ITR filing last date today: Step-by-step guide to filing your returns here

What are the mistakes that can lead to defective ITR? How do I rectify it?

Limit exposure to pharma and healthcare funds to 5% of equity portfolio

Topics :ITRs filingClearTaxITRITR formsBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 31 2023 | 6:31 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Maruti Suzuki Q1FY24 results: Net profit up 145% YoY, revenue up 22%

Foxconn to sign Rs 1,600 crore components plant deal with Tamil Nadu

Politics

Goa assembly: All 7 Oppn members suspended for 2 days following protest

PM Modi to launch development projects during Pune visit on August 1

Technology

Apple iPhone 15 series may bring thinner bezels, USB-C, camera improvements

Samsung eyes 50% market share in premium segment with Fold 5, Flip 5

Economy News

India to become middle-income country with GDP of $6 trn by 2030: Report

PMJDY account to touch 500-million mark; about 55% beneficiaries are women

Next Story