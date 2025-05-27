CBDT extends ITR filing deadline for AY 2025-26 to September 15

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBTD) on Tuesday said it has extended the deadline for filing of Income Tax Returns (ITRs) to September 15, for the assessment year 2025-26. Earlier, the due date was July 31, 2025.

The extension comes in the wake of the new structural and content revisions aimed at simplifying compliance, enhancing transparency, and enabling accurate reporting, the tax body mentioned.

"These changes have necessitated additional time for system development, integration, and testing of the corresponding utilities. Furthermore, credits arising from TDS statements, due for filing by 31st May 2025, are expected to begin reflecting in early June, limiting the effective window for return filing in the absence of such extension," the CBTD said.

It further added that the extension is expected to facilitate a smooth and convenient filing experience for taxpayers.