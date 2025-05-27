A new wave of online fraud is silently making its way into people’s smartphones, not through suspicious links or OTPs, but via seemingly harmless WhatsApp images. Cybercriminals have found a new trick- using WhatsApp image files as tools to hack your device and steal sensitive data. Here's what you need to prevent getting scammed.

How does the Whatsapp image scam work?

Unlike traditional frauds where scammers ask for passwords, OTPs or trick users into clicking suspicious links, this scam operates silently.

· It starts with an image: The victim receives a normal-looking image on WhatsApp, often sent by an unknown number or a hacked contact.

· Hidden malware: These images are embedded with malicious code or spyware.

· Device compromised: Once the image is downloaded or sometimes even previewed, the malware installs itself in the background.

· Data theft: This malware can access your contacts, banking apps, messages, and even camera or microphone.

Also Read

What makes this dangerous is how normal it looks. Many users don’t think twice before downloading a photo from WhatsApp, especially if it seems to have come from a known contact.

Who is at risk?

Everyone using WhatsApp on a smartphone is a potential target, but people most vulnerable to the scam include those who:

· Frequently interact with unknown numbers

· Use WhatsApp for business or financial transactions,

· Or have outdated apps and operating systems

How to stay safe from Whatsapp image scam?

Cybersecurity experts advise simple yet effective precautions:

· Do not download images from unknown numbers: If you receive a media file from someone you don’t recognise, delete it immediately.

· Verify before you view: Even if a known contact sends a random photo without context, ask them before opening.

· Disable auto-download: Go to WhatsApp settings and turn off automatic media downloads. This puts you in control of what enters your device.

· Keep your phone updated: Regular software updates contain important security patches.

· Install antivirus software: A good mobile antivirus app can catch malicious files before they harm your device.

As fraud tactics evolve, awareness becomes your first line of defence. Scams like these work because they look ordinary. Don’t let your guard down, stay alert, stay informed, and always think before you tap.