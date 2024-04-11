Janani Suraksha Yojana: All about govt's maternity welfare scheme

Janani Suraksha Yojana (JSY) is a maternity welfare scheme under the National Health Mission (NHM). JSY, launched in April 2005, is fully sponsored by the central government and integrates cash assistance with delivery and post-delivery care. Its purpose is to reduce maternal and neonatal mortality by aiding pregnant women of weak socio-economic status. The scheme's benefits are only available to pregnant women aged 19 and above. Women can claim benefits for two births.

Eligibility for cash assistance

Low-performing states: All pregnant women delivering in government health centres, such as sub centres (SCs), primary health centres (PHCs), community health centres (CHCs), first referral units (FRUs) and general wards of district or state hospitals.

High-performing states: Pregnant women below poverty line (BPL), scheduled caste (SC) and scheduled tribe (ST) women delivering in a government health centre, such as SC/PHC/CHC/FRU/general wards of district or state hospital.

Low- and High-performing states: SC/ST/BPL women can avail of cash assistance if they deliver in an accredited private hospital.

Cash assistance for institutional delivery (in Rs)

Applying for Janani Suraksha Yojana:

Go to the website of Janani Suraksha Yojana.

Choose application mode: You have the option to apply online or offline. If you choose to apply online, click on the 'apply online' option. If you prefer the offline mode, you can download the form by clicking on the ‘download Offline form’ link. The offline form is available in various languages.

Fill in details: Once you have the form, fill in all the required details such as your name, gender, date of birth, address, etc. Ensure that you provide accurate information.

Provide bank details: Enter your bank details as requested. This is essential for the transfer of financial assistance.

Attach documents: Attach the necessary documents as proof of the provided information. These may include identification proof, address proof, and any other relevant documents.

Submit form: If you're applying online, submit the form by clicking on the 'submit' button. If you're applying offline, ensure that you have filled the form correctly and completely before submission.