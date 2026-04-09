Karta selling HUF assets? Experts explain when such deals can be reversed

A Karta may sell or mortgage Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) property without the consent of all members but within strict legal boundaries. However, should these limits be exceeded, courts routinely intervene, allowing families to reverse such transactions. For taxpayers utilising HUFs as a planning tool, maintaining this balance between authority and accountability is critical.

The Karta is the natural manager of the HUF, having extensive control over its affairs, ranging from managing property and income to representing the family in legal and commercial matters.

“The Karta occupies a position of primacy in a HUF, exercising wide managerial and representational authority that is rooted in status under Hindu law,” said B Shravanth Shanker, managing partner at B. Shanker Advocates LLP. “Transactions entered into by him in the ordinary course bind the entire coparcenary, though these powers remain fiduciary in character.”

Courts have repeatedly upheld this authority. Shikher Upadhyay, senior associate at Foresight Law Offices, noted: “The Karta holds a sui generis position… with wide powers of management, financial control and contracting debts.” The Supreme Court has affirmed that such actions can bind the HUF in legitimate transactions. Importantly, this role is no longer limited by gender. Following judicial rulings, daughters can act as Karta. However, the Karta does not own HUF assets. “The breadth of managerial discretion is anchored in a fiduciary standard… and the Karta cannot treat HUF assets as personal property,” said Tanmay Banthia, partner, TARAksh Lawyers and Consultants.

When can a Karta sell or mortgage HUF property? The Karta’s power to sell or mortgage HUF property hinges on a strict legal test. A transaction must meet at least one of the following: Legal necessity Includes essential family needs such as: Maintenance and living expenses

Marriage or education costs

Medical emergencies

Repayment of debts or litigation expenses Benefit of the estate Covers decisions a prudent owner would take to: Preserve property value

Improve returns or productivity

Prevent financial loss

Indispensable duties

Obligations tied to family or religious responsibilities “A Karta may alienate joint family property, provided it is justified by legal necessity, benefit of estate, or indispensable duties,” explained Shanker. “Failing this, the transaction is only voidable at the instance of coparceners.”

Courts have reinforced this position. Upadhyay noted that while the Karta has independent authority, “this power is not unfettered; a transfer… is non-binding if it lacks a foundation in actual legal necessity or tangible benefit to the estate.” In practical terms, this means: The Karta does not need prior consent for valid transactions

But must be able to justify the decision later if challenged Can family members challenge such decisions? Yes—and this is where most disputes arise. “Coparceners retain an absolute right to challenge the Karta’s decisions… where property alienations are executed devoid of legal necessity or benefit, or are vitiated by fraud or mala fides,” said Upadhyay.

Courts typically intervene in the following situations: No clear legal necessity

No benefit to the estate

Undervalued or suspicious transactions

Personal gain by the Karta

Adverse impact on minors or other members “A Karta’s acts of misappropriation, diversion of funds, or reckless dissipation of assets invite suits for accounting and surcharge,” said Shanker. A critical legal safeguard is the burden of proof. The buyer (or lender) must demonstrate that: They made a bona fide inquiry into the necessity

The transaction was genuine and justified Banthia emphasised that “transactions made without valid justification remain voidable at the instance of any coparcener,” reinforcing that HUF property cannot be arbitrarily disposed of.

Notably, courts generally do not allow pre-emptive blocking of such transactions. Challenges typically happen after the sale, through suits for: Declaration

Cancellation

Partition What if the Karta misuses funds? Mismanagement introduces both legal and tax risks. Under Hindu law: The Karta is not usually required to account for routine decisions But becomes liable in cases of: Fraud

Misappropriation

Personal diversion of funds “Immunity is lost where there is fraud or diversion of HUF funds for personal use,” said Upadhyay, adding that courts can order restitution and adjust the Karta’s share at partition.

From a tax perspective, the consequences can be significant: Clubbing of income with the Karta’s personal income

Denial of deductions

Reassessment and penalties Banthia warns that “diversion or wrongful use of HUF resources can result in loss of the HUF’s independent assessee status… and possible reassessment proceedings.” In extreme cases, prosecution may follow. What to keep in mind while forming an HUF Given the legal scrutiny around Karta powers, structuring an HUF correctly is essential: Ensure at least two coparceners and a valid joint family status

Execute a formal HUF declaration deed Maintain: