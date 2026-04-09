Housing price growth slows: Developers with high inventory may negotiate

India’s residential property market has entered a phase of moderation after a period of sharp post-pandemic acceleration. According to Anarock Group, average housing prices across the top seven cities inched up to ₹9,456 per sq ft in the first quarter of 2026, a modest 2.1 per cent sequential rise, signalling that the earlier momentum is losing steam.

A similar note of caution came recently from Crisil, which expects residential price growth to slow to 3-5 per cent in 2026-27, a sharp drop from the robust 11 per cent annualised growth seen between 2021-22 and 2024-25.

Housing supply has risen across the top seven cities, with over 1.25 lakh units being launched in the first quarter of 2026.

“The war in West Asia and broader global headwinds, leading to layoffs and job uncertainties, have led many buyers to put their purchase decisions on hold,” says Prashant Thakur, executive director and head, research and advisory, Anarock Group.

The exuberance seen in 2023 and early 2024 is no longer evident. Elevated property prices have strained affordability and slowed down the pace of transactions. “After a phase of strong double-digit growth, some flattening in prices was inevitable,” says Ashwin Chadha, chief executive officer (CEO), India Sotheby’s International Realty.

Tap into opportunities

The moderation in price growth spells opportunity for buyers. “While large developers are not offering major discounts, some are offering flexi-payment options. Smaller developers with high inventory remain open to negotiations,” says Thakur.

Experts say opportunity is emerging in secondary markets across the top seven cities. “Opportunity is also available selectively in luxury, where some investors may become impatient and offer better deals,” says Chadha.