Home / Finance / Personal Finance / WFH, wages, leave & safety: Key labour rule changes employees should know

WFH, wages, leave & safety: Key labour rule changes employees should know

Work from home recognised in services industry and minimum wages guaranteed to all workers

Labour code
Labour code Updates
Amit Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 1:16 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India last week implemented four new labour codes, marking the biggest overhaul of workers’ laws in decades as the government seeks to simplify rules, improve worker protection and liberalise conditions for investment.
 
The codes replaced 29 separate laws with a unified framework and aim to simplify compliance, bring more workers into the formal system, and ensure predictable workplace standards in factories, services, digital platforms and small businesses.
 
Bishen Jeswant, partner at law firm Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, the “long-awaited reform” brings “clarity, consistency and simplification”. However, the older laws may run in parallel for a while and things “may not be seamless”.
 
Akhil Chandna, partner at Grant Thornton Bharat, said employers will need to “promptly assess and align” HR policies, wage structures, leave rules and working-hour systems.
 
Here are key changes in wages, employee safety and workplace rights employers should know about, according to a reading of the four codes.
 

Minimum wages

All workers, including gig and unorganised sector workers, are now entitled to minimum wages. 
A new national floor wage will ensure no one earns below a basic threshold.
 
New wage structure
 
Basic pay must be at least 50 per cent of total compensation.
 
This may lower take-home pay for some but boosts long-term benefits like provident fund and gratuity.
 
Timely wage payments
 
Wages must be paid within seven days of the start of a month
 
On an employee’s resignation or termination of service, they will have to be paid their dues within two working days 
 
Working hours, leaves and overtime
 
Flexible working hours 
The weekly limit of 48 hours stays but states can choose formats such as:
 
Four-day week with up to 12 hours a day 
Five-day week with 9.5 hours a day
 
Six-day week with 8 hours/day
 
Higher overtime protection
 
Overtime is voluntary and must be paid at double wages.
 
States can set their own overtime caps.
   
Employees become eligible for annual paid leave after 180 days; the earlier rule applied for 240 days.
 
Work-from-home recognised
 
WFH formally allowed for service-sector roles through mutual agreement.
 
Health, safety and workplace conditions
 
Annual health checkups for workers aged 40+
 
Employers must provide a free annual examination, a major preventive health measure.
 
Stronger safety norms
 
A National Occupational Safety and Health Board will set “harmonised” safety standards across industries.
 
Commuting accidents covered
 
Travel between home and workplace is now considered part of employment for compensation purposes.
 
Safety committees in large workplaces
 
Establishments with 500 or more workers must maintain safety committees for monitoring compliance and incident prevention.
 
Social security & benefits
 
Social security for gig & platform workers
 
For the first time, gig workers will receive benefits through aggregator contributions into a dedicated fund.
 
Benefits will be portable and linked to Aadhaar across states.
 
Faster gratuity for fixed-term workers
 
Fixed-term employees become eligible for gratuity after one year, aligning them with permanent staff.
 
Expanded ESIC coverage
 
ESIC coverage is now pan-India and optional for smaller establishments.
 
Hazardous units must comply mandatorily.
 
Rights & equality
 
Mandatory appointment letters
 
Every worker, including those in the informal sector, must receive written terms of employment.
 
Women can work night shifts
 
Women can now work beyond 7 pm and before 6 am with consent and employer-provided safety measures.
 
Gender-based wage discrimination is prohibited.
 
Gender-neutral protections
 
The codes ban discrimination against all genders, including transgender people.
 
Industry -specific changes
 
Textile and migrant workers: Equal wages, double overtime pay, portability of PDS benefits.
 
Plantation workers: access to ESIC medical facilities, safety gear, and education support.
 
Audiovisual & digital media workers: formal appointment letters and double overtime pay.
 
IT & ITES employees: salary by the 7th, social security coverage, and night-shift opportunities for women.
 
Mine workers: annual health check-ups and stronger safety standards.
 
MSME workers: guaranteed minimum wages and timely salaries.
 
Compliance & business impact
 
Chandna notes that companies should immediately review:
 
Compensation structures
 
Working-hour schedules
 
Leave and overtime rules
 
Record-keeping and payroll systems
 
Processes for annual health check-ups
 
Social security coverage for gig and fixed-term workers
 
Businesses will benefit from single registration, pan-India licensing, and a unified return system, reducing compliance burden.
 
However, state-level Shops and Establishments Acts still operate separately, creating overlaps especially around leave and working hours meaning employers will need careful coordination, said Chandna.
   

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rakesh Roshan buys ₹19.7 crore of Mumbai commercial units in Andheri East

Govt flags fake video misusing FM's image to promise 'Rs 20 lakh returns'

Premium

Take cover: Check details, seek written confirmation of terrorism insurance

Premium

Midcap and smallcap funds: Continue SIPs despite recent anaemic performance

4 labour codes take effect nationwide: Here's what's changing for workers

Topics :New Labour CodesBS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story