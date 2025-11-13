Love takes flight: Indian honeymooners increasingly look beyond symbolism

The wedding may be over, but the spending spree isn’t. For India’s new-age couples, the honeymoon is no longer a token trip — it’s a 'soft launch' of married life, carefully curated for privacy, indulgence and Instagram. The great Indian honeymoon has gone global — and personal. It’s no longer just a trip, but a narrative. From floating breakfasts in the Maldives to train rides through Swiss valleys, couples are blending aspiration with authenticity. The focus is shifting from 'Where did you go?' to 'What did it mean to you?'

Ease of travel and smarter airfares have also changed the game. Visa-on-arrival options across Asia, shorter flights, and influencers showcasing romantic getaways have made overseas honeymoons more accessible than ever.

As just-married Simran Pahwa, a 32-year-old digital marketing professional from Delhi, says: “It’s not about where you go, but how it feels. I always have wanted to start my married life with a story worth telling to future generation with pride.” According to Rikant Pittie, chief executive officer and co-founder, EaseMyTrip, Indian honeymooners today are “seeking experiences that combine romance with authenticity, balancing timeless favourites with emerging and aspirational destinations". He notes that traditional favourites such as Maldives, Bali, Sri Lanka, Dubai, and Europe remain evergreen for their scenic beauty and luxury appeal, while newer destinations — including Vietnam, Singapore, Mauritius, and South Korea — are gaining strong traction.

“Vietnam, especially, is resonating with Gen Z couples for its mix of culture, adventure, and landscapes .... This season, Indian couples are increasingly turning to offbeat destinations that offer privacy and unique experiences. Phu Quoc Island in Vietnam has emerged as a top choice, entering the top ten for the first time and registering a surge in search interest,” said Pittie. “At the same time, aspirational destinations in Scandinavia, such as Norway’s fjords and Sweden’s archipelagos, along with European icons like Paris, Venice, and Santorini, continue to capture the imagination of Indian travellers,” he added. The New Math of Romance

The typical Indian couple now budgets Rs 1.5 lakh–Rs 5 lakh for their honeymoon abroad — and often treats it as their first big financial collaboration. According to Pittie, “Indian couples are increasingly investing in personalised and immersive honeymoon experiences, with most budgeting between Rs 1.5 to Rs 2.25 lakh, while a growing number are spending up to Rs 4.5 lakh for trips that feel uniquely tailored. This trend has contributed to around 5-7% year-on-year rise in overall honeymoon spending.” MakeMyTrip, India’s leading online travel company, has unveiled a curated bouquet of honeymoon packages designed to “wow” newlyweds. The offering features over 300 handcrafted itineraries across 26 destinations worldwide, combining privacy, luxury, and convenience. The itineraries include private pool villas in Bali, beach villas in Maldives, and other bespoke stays meant to help couples enjoy their most intimate moments to the fullest. “We understand the importance of creating lifelong memories for couples on their honeymoon,” says Jasmeet Singh, Business Head – Holidays & Experiences, MakeMyTrip. “Our goal is to offer packages tailored to meet every couple’s needs, enabling them to make informed decisions online through transparent pricing and a customizable platform.”

The all-inclusive packages span every budget bracket — from Rs 24,999 for domestic to Rs 44,999 for international holidays — and offer options ranging from budget to luxury and adventure getaways. The company says its focus this season is on ensuring stress-free, memorable experiences that allow couples to balance indulgence with exploration. Seeking Warmth And Value Indian honeymooners today seek a nuanced blend of luxury, warmth, and value, turning their first trip together into an emotionally rich experience rather than a status symbol. Post-wedding fatigue is real, and many couples are swapping sightseeing for spa-time. All-inclusive wellness resorts in Bali, Sri Lanka and Thailand are trending. People ask for yoga retreats, detox menus, couple massages — honeymoons that heal.

The Maldives, however, remains the top choice among destinations. Over-water villas, turquoise lagoons, and “one island, one resort” privacy make it the honeymoon archetype. For couples chasing both culture and cost-efficiency, Bali delivers. For others, Europe is the emotional compass of romance — snow-kissed peaks, lakeside cafés, and sunsets in Santorini. A European honeymoon costs more — around Rs 3–6 lakh for a week — but offers a sense of cinematic scale. From Swiss train journeys and Parisian dinners to Greek island hops, it’s travel theatre at its best. A fresh breed of 'smart luxury' destinations offers the same romance at a lesser sticker shock. Vietnam is the dark horse of 2025 - half the cost of Thailand, twice the charm. Also on the radar is Japan, for culture-driven couples — cherry blossoms, onsens, sushi lessons. Krabi and Koh Samui, for couples who want beach luxury minus Bali’s crowds.

Alok K Singh, chairman & CEO, Travomint, says: “Indian couples are moving beyond mere sightseeing — they want bespoke experiences and personal touches,” Singh explains. “Our research shows that 81% of Indian travellers now prioritise luxury travel over lavish weddings, and over 95% of honeymoon bookings include romantic experiences such as spa sessions, floating breakfasts, and sunset cruises.” He notes that Western honeymooners typically prioritise privacy and exclusivity — choosing off-the-grid villas, overwater bungalows, or remote countryside stays that allow them to disconnect from daily routines. “Indian couples, meanwhile, want both indulgence and intimacy — a sense of warmth and celebration woven into the luxury,” he says.

“There’s a clear transition in travel choices among newlyweds,” he notes. “Couples today are choosing serene mountain retreats, quiet beach resorts, or boutique nature stays over crowded city honeymoons. It’s driven by a desire for privacy, relaxation and a more meaningful connection after the wedding buzz.” According to Singh, there is also a growing emphasis on experiential travel — wellness retreats, adventure getaways, and sustainable stays. Travomint has also recorded a spike in multi-destination itineraries, where couples book two or more locations in a single trip. “The trend shows how couples want to experience multiple genres of travel at once — for instance, combining a beach resort with a mountain retreat for a richer, more memorable honeymoon,” he explains.