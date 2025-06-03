Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Latest PNB and Canara Bank revise FD rates: What's new for your savings?

Latest PNB and Canara Bank revise FD rates: What's new for your savings?

PNB and Canara Bank have updated their fixed deposit rates, offering new opportunities for both general customers and senior citizens

Fixed Deposit, FD
Fixed Deposit, FD(Photo: Shutterstock)
Amit Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 5:19 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Two of India’s leading public sector banks, Punjab National Bank (PNB) and Canara Bank, have revised their fixed deposit (FD) interest rates effective June 1. These changes affect both new and renewing FDs across various tenures.
 

Revised PNB FD rates

Punjab National Bank, after the revision, is now offering the following FD rates
 
From 3.5 to 6.9 per cent per annum for general customers on tenures ranging from 7 days to 10 years.
 
From 4 per cent to 7.4 per cent per annum for senior citizens on tenures ranging from 7 days to 10 years.
 
From 4.3 per cent to 7.7 per cent per annum for super senior citizens on tenures ranging from 7 days to 10 years.
 
Below is the detailed table of rates offered and tenures by the bank
 
Domestic/NRO $ Fixed Deposit Scheme
      
Period General Public Senior citizens Super senior citizen
7 to 14 Days 3.5 4 4.3
15 to 29 Days 3.5 4 4.3
30 to 45 Days 3.5 4 4.3
46 to 60 Days 4.5 5 5.3
61 to 90 Days 4.5 5 5.3
91 to 179 Days 5.5 6 6.3
180 to 270 Days 6 6.5 6.8
271 Days to 302 Days 6.25 6.75 7.05
303 Days 6.15 6.65 6.95
304 Days to < 1 Year 6.25 6.75 7.05
1 Year 6.7 7.2 7.5
> 1 Year to 389 days 6.7 7.2 7.5
390 days 6.9 7.4 7.7
391 Days-505 Days 6.7 7.2 7.5
506 Days** 6.6 7.1 7.4
507 Days to 2 year 6.7 7.2 7.5
> 2 years to 3 years 6.7 7.2 7.5
> 3 years to 1203 days 6.5 7 7.3
1204 days** 6.4 6.9 7.2
1205 days to 5 years 6.5 7 7.3
> 5 years to 1894 days 6 6.8 6.8
1895 days** 5.85 6.65 6.65
1896 days to 10 years 6 6.8 6.8

Canara Bank FD rates

Canara Bank has revised interest rates downward for some of its fixed deposit slabs
 
·  FD rates now vary from 4.00 per cent to 7.00 per cent for general customers and 4.00 per cent to 7.50 per cent for senior citizens.
 
·  The popular 444-day FD scheme continues at 7.25 per cent for general customers and 7.75 per cent for senior citizens.
 
Below is the detailed table of rates offered and tenures by the bank
 
Term Deposits (All Maturities)
  
General Public Senior Citizen
7 Days to 45 Days 4 4
46 Days to 90 Days 5.25 5.25
91 Days to 179 Days 5.5 5.5
180 Days to 269 Days 6.15 6.65
270 Days to less than 1 Year 6.25 6.75
1 Year Only 6.75 7.25
444 Days 7 7.5
Above 1 Year to less than 2 Years 6.85 7.35
2 Years & above to less than 3 Years 6.9 7.4
3 Years & above to less than 5 Years 6.75 7.25
5 Years & above to 10 Years 6.7 7.2

Points to note before investing

·  Compare rates across banks before locking in fixed deposits.
 
·  Consider staggering their deposits across tenures to manage interest rate risk.
 
·  Explore other savings instruments if they seek higher returns with similar safety.
 
·  Premature withdrawal may lead to a lower effective return.
 
·  Consider their liquidity needs and tax implications before locking in funds.
 
Though the overall FD rate trend remains stable, depositors looking to lock in funds for a medium-term horizon may want to act promptly before further changes come into play.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

87% of Indians choose eco travel: Here's top sustainable travel spots

Premium

Gold loans: Quick disbursal, low rates, flexible repayment options

Swiping your HDFC card for rent or wallets? New charges kick in soon

Mumbai, Gurugram lead India's home loan chart with ₹99L, ₹88L avg in FY25

What should you do with your money now? Franklin Templeton's tips for 2025

Topics :Punjab National BankCanara BankBS Web Reportsfixed deposit ratesFixed deposits

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 5:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story