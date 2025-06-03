Latest PNB and Canara Bank revise FD rates: What's new for your savings?

Revised PNB FD rates
|
Domestic/NRO $ Fixed Deposit Scheme
|Period
|General Public
|Senior citizens
|Super senior citizen
|7 to 14 Days
|3.5
|4
|4.3
|15 to 29 Days
|3.5
|4
|4.3
|30 to 45 Days
|3.5
|4
|4.3
|46 to 60 Days
|4.5
|5
|5.3
|61 to 90 Days
|4.5
|5
|5.3
|91 to 179 Days
|5.5
|6
|6.3
|180 to 270 Days
|6
|6.5
|6.8
|271 Days to 302 Days
|6.25
|6.75
|7.05
|303 Days
|6.15
|6.65
|6.95
|304 Days to < 1 Year
|6.25
|6.75
|7.05
|1 Year
|6.7
|7.2
|7.5
|> 1 Year to 389 days
|6.7
|7.2
|7.5
|390 days
|6.9
|7.4
|7.7
|391 Days-505 Days
|6.7
|7.2
|7.5
|506 Days**
|6.6
|7.1
|7.4
|507 Days to 2 year
|6.7
|7.2
|7.5
|> 2 years to 3 years
|6.7
|7.2
|7.5
|> 3 years to 1203 days
|6.5
|7
|7.3
|1204 days**
|6.4
|6.9
|7.2
|1205 days to 5 years
|6.5
|7
|7.3
|> 5 years to 1894 days
|6
|6.8
|6.8
|1895 days**
|5.85
|6.65
|6.65
|1896 days to 10 years
|6
|6.8
|6.8
Canara Bank FD rates
|
Term Deposits (All Maturities)
|General Public
|Senior Citizen
|7 Days to 45 Days
|4
|4
|46 Days to 90 Days
|5.25
|5.25
|91 Days to 179 Days
|5.5
|5.5
|180 Days to 269 Days
|6.15
|6.65
|270 Days to less than 1 Year
|6.25
|6.75
|1 Year Only
|6.75
|7.25
|444 Days
|7
|7.5
|Above 1 Year to less than 2 Years
|6.85
|7.35
|2 Years & above to less than 3 Years
|6.9
|7.4
|3 Years & above to less than 5 Years
|6.75
|7.25
|5 Years & above to 10 Years
|6.7
|7.2
Points to note before investing
