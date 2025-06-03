What should you do with your money now? Franklin Templeton's tips for 2025

- India’s GDP growth continues to outpace global peers.
- FY25 earnings are muted, but large-cap valuations are now attractive.
- Equity markets may consolidate, not soar—suggesting a time for strategy, not speculation.
- Sectors like financial services remain strong; IT under pressure due to US exposure.
- India’s CPI inflation is at a 5-year low (3.16%), giving the RBI room to ease rates further.
- A 25 bps rate cut in May and an accommodative stance have buoyed bond markets.
- Duration funds, which benefit from falling yields, are performing well.
- RBI’s ₹2.69 lakh crore surplus dividend to the government may boost market liquidity further.
- Franklin Templeton has increased duration across its debt portfolios since March 2025 to align with this trend.
- AI stocks are volatile, but offer long-term upside for brave investors.
- U.S. Fed has paused rate hikes, showing caution in uncertain times.
- Select emerging markets and tech sectors present long-term potential.
- Diversify your portfolio – across equity, debt, and geography.
- Consider hybrid or balanced funds to manage risk better.
- Review your SIPs – continue if your goals are long term.
- Use volatility to your advantage – consider phased investing or staggered lumpsum entries in equity markets.
- Revisit duration and bond funds – falling yields favour long-term debt investors.
