Mumbai, Gurugram lead India's home loan chart with ₹99L, ₹88L avg in FY25

In fiscal year 2025, home loan disbursals in India’s top residential cities (including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Gurugram, Noida, and Hyderabad) rose 10% in volume and 15% in value, driven by rising housing demand and price appreciation, shows data analysed by Urban Money, a fintech venture.Notably, loans with ticket sizes above Rs 1 crore accounted for 21% of total home loan disbursals during the year. Mumbai and Gurugram are leading India’s premium housing finance boom, with average home loan sizes hitting ₹99 lakh and ₹88 lakh respectively in FY2025. With one in five loans now exceeding ₹1 crore, India’s housing finance landscape is seeing both deeper borrowing and broader participation, revealed the data.

Average home loan size in top cities: Rs 74 lakh Loan disbursals worth ₹1 crore+ now account for 21% of the market, up from previous years Loans under ₹45 lakh make up 47% of total disbursals, showing strong demand in both budget and premium segment 1 in 5 home loans go to women Women borrowers are making a strong mark on the housing finance map. In FY25:

23% growth in total loan value disbursed to women

Average loan size for women: ₹70 lakh (13% YoY growth, outpacing men)

Share of loans to women: 20% of total disbursals This signals a growing push for financial independence and asset ownership among women in urban India.

“We’re clearly witnessing a shift toward more empowered and inclusive homeownership,” said Amit Prakash Singh, CBO of Urban Money and Co-Founder at Square Yards. Where are people borrowing the most? According to Urban Money, Mumbai and Gurugram top the chart for average loan sizes: Premium housing fuels demand for bigger loans India’s housing prices have risen 55–60% since FY 2019, and this is reflected in the increased ticket size of loans. Urban aspirations are also climbing, with more buyers opting for luxury or larger apartments. Residential property registrations across key Indian cities have continued to rise steadily in recent years. Data from Urban Money (FinTech venture by Square Yards), shows that the total number of registered residential transactions in key cities*, as recorded by the Inspector General of Registration (IGR), increased from 3.07 lakh units in FY 2019 to 5.44 lakh units in FY 2025—a 77% growth over the six-year period.This upward trend is also reflected in the housing finance sector, which plays a critical role in supporting residential real estate. According to Urban Money’s latest report, ‘Housing Finance – The Quiet Catalyst Driving India’s Property Market’, both the volume and value of home loans in major cities have increased by 10% and 15%, respectively. The report covers cities including Bengaluru, Gurugram, Noida & Greater Noida, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, and Pune.

Urban Money's latest trends and insights for FY 2025 highlight key shifts in home loan segment across India’s major residential real estate markets: · Property-linked loans, comprising home loans and loans against property, accounted for the largest share—63%—of total loan disbursals in FY 2025. · During the same period, the number of home loans disbursed in the top cities grew by 10% year-on-year. This included a 10% increase among male borrowers and a 9% increase among female borrowers. · In FY 2025, the total value of home loans disbursed in these cities rose by 15%, reflecting a shift towards premium homes as well as notable increase in property prices—up by approximately 55–60% on average since FY 2019. Year-on-year growth in disbursal value stood at 14% for men and a higher 23% for women.

· Home loans above the Rs. 1 crore ticket-size accounted for 21% of total disbursals in FY 2025. In comparison, home loans below Rs. 45 lakh accounted for 47% of disbursals, while those between Rs. 45 lakh and Rs. 1 crore made up 32%. · One in five home loans disbursed during FY 2025 was to a woman borrower, reflecting rising participation of women in property ownership. · The average home loan value in the top cities reached Rs. 74 lakh in FY 2025, marking a 5% year-on-year increase. For male borrowers, the average stood at Rs. 76 lakh (+3% YoY), while for women it was Rs. 70 lakh—growing at the fastest rate of 13% year-on-year.